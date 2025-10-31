Derek Jeter Recalls The Unconventional Way He Broke Out Of A Hitting Slump

Mookie Betts ended his much-talked-about slump Friday night in the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Game 6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. And, with Game 7 quickly approaching, it's possible Betts may be interested in any and all tips to help keep his momentum going.

The three-time World Series champion wouldn't have to look far for the most unique (and perhaps successful?) advice thanks to FOX Sports analyst Derek Jeter. Prior to Game 6, the Hall of Famer shared a hilarious story involving Jason Giambi and the unconventional way Jeter broke a hitting slump back in 2004. And it has to be heard to be believed.

So, what was the key to getting back on track of all things? A golden thong, which Giambi had in his locker from his days with the Oakland Athletics and loaned to Jeter before a game against Oakland in 2004.

"Any time you slump, you wear the gold thong," recalled Jeter of Giambi's advice. "You're guaranteed to get a hit. I went 0-for-32, during that stretch, every time I walked in the clubhouse, Jason's pointing at the thong. Finally, now listen, I have shorts on, I put the thong on top. First pitch home run off [A's pitcher] Barry Zito."

In case anyone thought Jeter was lying, a clip from that April 29 meeting confirmed Jeter's moonshot against Zito. As it turns out, apparently, his swing isn't the only thing the gold thong boosted for Jeter that day.

"I have never in my career run around the bases that fast because I thought everyone in Yankee Stadium could see that gold thong," Jeter added.

Derek Jeter wore a GOLDEN THONG to end his batting slump with the Yankees | MLB on FOX

While things worked out for Jeter, Betts may take a different path on Saturday. Entering Game 6, Betts was hitting just .130 in five World Series games with three singles in 23 at-bats; on Friday, his two-run single in the third inning swung the game, and broke a tough slump.

For Dodgers fans everywhere, the hope will be Betts, whether he takes Jeter's advice or not, maintains his bounce back in Game 7 Saturday night (coverage starts at 7 pm ET on FOX).