David Ortiz Sensed Rafael Devers' Red Sox Tenure 'Wasn't Going To End Well'

While the Boston Red Sox' decision to trade top star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants seemingly caught the whole baseball world by surprise on Sunday, David Ortiz wasn't too shocked by the development.

The Red Sox icon, who works for the team as a special assistant and is an MLB analyst for FOX Sports, was pretty direct in his criticism of Devers over his unwillingness to switch positions in the lead-up to the trade.

"I played for the Red Sox a long time," Ortiz told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal in a story for The Athletic. "You think everything with me and the Red Sox was roses and flowers? I went through some tough times also. But I was mature enough to understand and keep things internal. Even in the best families, between the best brothers, s--- happens. You need to have the maturity to resolve the problems and move on."

There had been plenty of drama between Devers and the Red Sox in the months leading up to the trade. He was steadfast in his belief that he should remain the team's third baseman when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman at the onset of spring training. Devers eventually relinquished that belief, accepting a change to become the team's designated hitter.

In early May, though, Devers was again at odds with the Red Sox over his position. After Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow suggested that Devers could be a replacement at first base. Devers didn't like that, calling out Breslow to the point that owner John Henry believed he needed to fly out to Kansas City during a road trip and have a meeting with the team's now former star slugger.

As the Red Sox admittedly failed in letting Devers know that he could switch positions in the offseason, Ortiz said the team he spent 14 seasons with wasn't without blame. However, he added in his comments to Rosenthal that "you have to give the club the benefit of the doubt. They’re not trying to make the organization look bad."

"It’s business," Ortiz said. "In business, things happen. When you’ve got a lot of money involved, sometimes you pay for what you expect, and sometimes it doesn’t work out. It’s nothing personal. It’s part of business.

"Everyone needs to understand that. I’m not saying the Red Sox are the best at making the best decisions. But it’s not like they’re the worst, either. Everyone needs to agree on that. The Red Sox have people, sometimes when they’re talking about contracts, I’m not going to tell you they’re perfect. I went through it. Everything has a way of being resolved. But when things fall apart, this is what happens."

Rafael Devers hit 15 home runs this season before getting traded to the Giants. (Photo by Natalie Reid/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Even though Devers was in the center of plenty of drama through the early months of the season, he still performed at the plate. He hit .272 with a .905 OPS, 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games, with the 28-year-old likely set to earn his fourth All-Star nod in his career. The move also came just over two years after Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million extension with the Red Sox, who got a package that most considered pretty measly in the trade (RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Kyle Harrison, 1B/OF prospect James Tibbs, prospect RHP Jose Bello).

As the trade surprised many, Rosenthal believes the reasoning for the trade is pretty clear, placing some blame for the Red Sox on their messaging (or lack thereof).

"They did this because they felt that Devers wasn’t living up to his deal," Rosenthal said on "First Things First." "He wasn't doing things off the field. Obviously, he wouldn't play first base. That was an issue.

"To me, this all began when they did not keep him apprised of what was going on with Alex Bregman in the offseason. All they had to do was say, ‘Raffy, we might sign Bregman. You had asked us to improve the club. If we sign Bregman, we are going to want you to DH, maybe play some first base.' … That’s when things started to go awry."

Now, Boston is without one of the game's top hitters and Devers will have to acclimate with a new team. Ortiz believes what went down with Devers should be a lesson for other young stars around the league.

"The organization is always going to be there," Ortiz said. "Players come and go. As a player, sometimes you’ve got to put your ego aside and understand that once you get paid, you’ve got to find a way to do what you’re told.

"That’s a message for all young players who think they turn out to be bigger than the game. I’m not saying that Devers was like that. He’s humble. He’s a good kid. But sometimes when you’re young and immature, you (don’t realize that)."

