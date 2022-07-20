Major League Baseball Where does David Ortiz rank among best Red Sox hitters? 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

David Ortiz will be enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday.

"Big Papi" was elected in his first year of eligibility and will forever be known as one of the greatest hitters to ever play the game — but was he the best to ever wear a Boston uniform?

Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski thinks he's in the conversation.

"He was one hell of a hitter, you know?" Carl Yastrzemski told the Boston Globe this week. "One of the best hitters the Red Sox ever had. Probably the only guy that was a better hitter was Ted (Williams)."

"This is a great honor for David," Yastrzemski added. "I remember when we first got him, you kind of had doubts those first couple of months, but he turned around quick and became one hell of a hitter. I think Ted would be very happy for him because he’s done so much for the Red Sox. I know I am."

So, how does Ortiz compare to Yastrzemski and Williams? Here is a breakdown of a few select numbers from each Hall of Famer:

David Ortiz

Years played: 20

Games: 2,408

Batting average: .286

On-base percentage: .380

Slugging percentage: .552

Plate appearances: 10,091

Hits: 2,472

Doubles: 632

Triples: 19

Home runs: 541

RBIs: 1,768

Awards: 10-time All-Star, 7-time Silver Slugger, 3-time World Series champion, World Series MVP

Carl Yastrzemski

Years played: 23

Games: 3,308

Batting average: .285

On-base percentage: .379

Slugging percentage: .462

Plate appearances: 13,992

Hits: 3,419

Doubles: 646

Triples: 59

Home runs: 452

RBIs: 1,844

Awards: 18-time All-Star, 7-time Gold Glove, American League MVP, Triple Crown and 3,000-hit club

Ted Williams

Years played: 19

Games: 2,292

Batting average: .344

On-base percentage: .482

Slugging percentage: .634

Plate appearances: 9,792

Hits: 2,654

Doubles: 525

Triples: 71

Home runs: 521

RBIs: 1,839

Awards: 19-time All-Star, 2-time AL MVP, 6-time batting champion, 2-time Triple Crown winner

The numbers don't always tell the entire story. But in the case of these three Red Sox, they told individual stories that will stand the test of time.

