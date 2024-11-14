Major League Baseball
Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster
Major League Baseball

Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster

Published Nov. 14, 2024 10:33 p.m. ET

Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.

WFAN, the local radio home of the Yankees, made the announcement in conjunction with the team on Thursday.

"It's great to be home," said Sims in a statement through WFAN. "What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can't wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!"

Sims, 71, has spent the last two decades calling Seattle Mariners games. Hours after the announcement, he released a video on his X account thanking Mariners fans for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sims is a Philadelphia native and was previously a reporter for the New York Daily News and midday WFAN talk show host from 1989-1993, per the New York Post. He also broadcasts college basketball games, primarily in the Big East, for FOX Sports.

He reportedly beat out Yankees Spanish-language radio broadcaster Rickie Ricardo, the other finalist to succeed Sterling.

Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason, broadcasting the Yankees' run to their first American League pennant in 15 years. The Yankees then lost the World Series in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: 4 teams ahead of Dodgers in Roki Sasaki sweepstakes?

2025 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: 4 teams ahead of Dodgers in Roki Sasaki sweepstakes?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes