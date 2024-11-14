Dave Sims replacing John Sterling as Yankees radio play-by-play broadcaster
Dave Sims is replacing John Sterling as Suzyn Waldman's play-by-play partner on New York Yankees radio broadcasts.
WFAN, the local radio home of the Yankees, made the announcement in conjunction with the team on Thursday.
"It's great to be home," said Sims in a statement through WFAN. "What an honor to be part of the iconic Yankees franchise. New York is where it all started for me, and I can't wait for Opening Day and to work with my good friend Suzyn!"
Sims, 71, has spent the last two decades calling Seattle Mariners games. Hours after the announcement, he released a video on his X account thanking Mariners fans for their support.
Sims is a Philadelphia native and was previously a reporter for the New York Daily News and midday WFAN talk show host from 1989-1993, per the New York Post. He also broadcasts college basketball games, primarily in the Big East, for FOX Sports.
He reportedly beat out Yankees Spanish-language radio broadcaster Rickie Ricardo, the other finalist to succeed Sterling.
Sterling, 86, retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season, but he returned in the final week of the regular season and worked in the postseason, broadcasting the Yankees' run to their first American League pennant in 15 years. The Yankees then lost the World Series in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
