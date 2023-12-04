Major League Baseball
Dave Roberts expects Mookie Betts to be Dodgers' regular second baseman in 2024
Published Dec. 4, 2023

Gold Glove outfielder Mookie Betts is set to become the regular second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network on Monday.

A strong-armed outfielder, Betts played 107 games in right field for the reigning NL West champions this past season and 70 games at second. Roberts confirmed his plan in a text message to the AP on Monday.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that No. 50, Mookie Betts, is going to be our everyday second baseman," Roberts told MLB Network. "It's one of those things where he's a Gold Glover out in right field, but I think that when you're talking about putting together a roster and someone who can be so offensive at second base, you can get more games out of him if he is playing second base."

With the Dodgers bringing back Jason Heyward on a one-year deal, they have him as an option in right, the manager said.

Roberts' scheduled media availability at the winter meetings isn't until Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, which happens to be Betts' hometown.

The 31-year-old Betts, who also appeared at shortstop in 16 games, hit a career-best 39 home runs with 107 RBIs — second-most in his 10-year big league career — while batting .307. He has won six Gold Gloves, all in the outfield.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

