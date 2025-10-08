Major League Baseball 'Daaa Yankees Lose!': Big Papi, Vladdy Jr. Share Moment After Blue Jays Win Updated Oct. 8, 2025 11:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If there is anything that MLB on FOX analyst David "Big Papi" Ortiz loves to do, it's poke fun at Yankees misery.

And the Red Sox legend got to gloat over the Bronx Bombers' elimination along with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the Blue Jays won Game 5 of the ALDS.

With Guerrero celebrating with his Blue Jays teammates in the clubhouse, he did his best Papi impression that included the signature "Daaa Yankees Lose!" callout.

'Daaa Yankees Lose' 😂 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Big Papi TROLL New York after ALDS elimination

Fellow MLB on FOX analysts Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, two World Series winners with the Yankees, didn't seem too amused with Ortiz and Guerrero having their giggles. But to the victors go the spoils.

Guerrero drove in a run in a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night that sent the Blue Jays to the ALCS for the first time in nine years. The 26-year-old finished with three homers and 9 RBI through the series. They now await the winner of the series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

As for the Yankees? Well, Papi extended an invite to join him down in Cancún with their season now over.

