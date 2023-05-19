Cubs shuffle deck with Bellinger to IL, Hosmer designated for assignment
The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list Friday, sent struggling reliever Keegan Thompson back to Triple-A Iowa and designating former All-Star first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
To fill the roster gaps by the moves, Chicago activated infielder Nico Hoerner from the injured list and brought infielder Edwin Rios and outfielder Mike Tauchman up from Iowa.
Bellinger suffered a left knee contusion on Monday night making a grab against the wall in right-center against Houston. Tauchman was called up to be outfield replacement for Bellinger, who was hitting .271 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.
Hosmer, 33, helped Kansas City win the World Series in 2015. He hit .234 with two homers and 14 at-bats in 94 at-bats for Chicago.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
-
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks nearing return after announcing he's cancer-free
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
Mets earn thrilling, much-needed win behind rookie hitters (and Pete Alonso)
-
Marlins phenom Eury Perez has arrived. The sky is the limit for the 6-8 pitcher
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson admits he may have tipped pitches vs. Aaron Judge
-
Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen echoes Randy Johnson, kills bird with pitch
What we learned in MLB this week: Aaron Judge has his eye on another HR title
MLB panic meter: Assessing the Yankees, Astros, Padres, Mets and more
-
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks nearing return after announcing he's cancer-free
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
Mets earn thrilling, much-needed win behind rookie hitters (and Pete Alonso)
-
Marlins phenom Eury Perez has arrived. The sky is the limit for the 6-8 pitcher
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson admits he may have tipped pitches vs. Aaron Judge