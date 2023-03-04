Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Cubs blank Manny Machado, Padres in first Spring Training no-hitter since 2017

Updated Mar. 4, 2023 2:48 p.m. EST

Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz and the San Diego Padres expect to be big bashers in the batter's box this season.

On Friday night, they were a big bunch of nothing.

Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele and six relievers combined on baseball's first spring training no-hitter since 2017, blanking the Padres 4-0.

The Cubs said they believed it was the first spring training no-hitter in franchise history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Machado, Cruz and Jake Cronenworth were among the Padres in the starting lineup. Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr. got the night off.

"It’s a spring training game, but it never feels good to get no-hit," Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters. "We’re not going to go home with a smile on our face."

Steele went two innings.

"Their lineup is going to be really good this year," he told reporters.

Javier Assad followed with two innings. Brad Boxberger, Adbert Alzolay, Jeremiah Estrada, Cam Sanders and Nick Burdi followed with an inning apiece. The Cubs claimed Burdi off waivers from the Padres in December.

Cubs pitchers combined to strike out seven and walk five.

Working with the new pitch clock rules, Chicago completed the combined no-no in 2 hours, 14 minutes. There were handshakes all around by the Cubs after it ended.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

More Baseball from FOX Sports:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chicago Cubs
San Diego Padres
World Baseball Classic
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bijan Robinson is an elite prospect. But NFL execs remain iffy on drafting RBs high
Bijan Robinson is an elite prospect. But NFL execs remain iffy on drafting RBs high
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes