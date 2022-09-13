Major League Baseball Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Dodgers win NL West 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The hunt to play meaningful baseball in October is heating up.

There are a handful of MLB division races that should come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Tuesday evening's games.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-43) own the best record in the sport and clinched the division title. The San Diego Padres are the No. 3 NL wild card.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (89-54) and Atlanta Braves (88-54) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York 0.5 games ahead of Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (79-62) are the No. 2 NL wild card.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (83-59) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (76-66) are seven games out of first in the division and two games out of the No. 3 NL wild card.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card — Atlanta Braves

No. 2 wild card — Philadelphia Phillies

No. 3 wild card — San Diego Padres

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (92-50) have a firm grip on the AL West, holding a 12-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (79-61). Seattle is tied for the No. 2 AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (86-56) remain atop the AL East despite their subpar play of late, holding a six-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (80-62), who lead the AL wild-card race. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (79-62) are five games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (74-67) for the final AL wild card.

AL CENTRAL

In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (75-65) are three games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (73-69) in the AL Central. The Minnesota Twins (70-70), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now five games out of first.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card — Toronto Blue Jays

No. 2 wild card — Tampa Bay Rays

No. 3 wild card — Seattle Mariners

