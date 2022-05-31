Major League Baseball Carlos Correa still searching for All-Star form 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, as he continues to attempt to find his footing with his new team.

Correa, in the first year of a three-year contract with Minnesota (which includes opt-out options after each season), has a .279 batting average, three home runs, 16 RBIs and 37 strikeouts.

Having already missed 15 games, Correa is currently on pace for nine homers, 51 RBIs and 119 strikeouts, which would all be a career-worst (outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season).

The eight-year veteran’s best seasons were in 2017 and 2021, and he was named an All-Star in both. He finished 2017 playing in 109 games and batting .315 with 24 homers, 84 RBIs, a .391 on-base percentage and 92 strikeouts. In 2021, he played in 148 games and batted .279 with 26 home runs, 92 RBIs, a .366 on-base percentage and 116 strikeouts.

The 15 games Correa has missed this season is already more than the 14 he missed all last season. His .975 fielding percentage this year is the lowest since his rookie season in 2015, when it sat at .967.

Still, despite Correa's struggles, his team is finding success.

The Twins, sitting at 30-21, have a five game lead over the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central. Minnesota finished at the bottom of the division last season.

"It started in spring training," Correa said about the Twins' success in a postgame interview on May 24 with Bally Sports North. "We treat each other like we are brothers. When we’re on the road, we hang out together, we go eat together, we hang out in the rooms, it’s not just a ballpark relationship. We are brothers."

Correa's 39 hits are tied for fourth-most on the team, and his nine doubles are good for third-most. It appears to be that he just isn't putting up the numbers that fans have become accustomed to in years past — so far.

