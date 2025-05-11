Major League Baseball Rockies fire manager Bud Black amid one of worst 40-game starts in MLB history Updated May. 11, 2025 7:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Colorado Rockies are making a change amid their historically bad start to the 2025 season. Bud Black has been fired as the Rockies' manager after going 7-33 in his ninth season in Colorado.

The team announced Black's firing on Sunday. Bench coach Mike Redmond was also let go. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer will now take over as interim manager for the rest of the season, while hitting coach Clint Hurdle will be the interim bench coach.

"Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable," Rockies owner, chairman and CEO Dick Monfort said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better. While we all share this responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies baseball."

Colorado's 7-33 record is tied for the second-worst 40-game start for a team in MLB history and is the worst mark since 1988. The Rockies actually won on Sunday, defeating the San Diego Padres to avoid tying the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the worst such start.

However, Sunday's 9-3 win followed a 21-0 loss to the Padres on Saturday, which extended the Rockies' losing streak to eight games at the time as they also pitched a position player for the second time in three games.

The Rockies have been outscored by 128 runs so far this season. The only team since 1900 with a worse run differential through 40 games was the 2023 Oakland Athletics (-144).

Black was 544-689 in nine seasons while wearing the purple pinstripes. He surpassed Hurdle last season for the team record in both games managed and wins.

The seventh manager in team history, Black initially found success with Colorado when he led the Rockies to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and ’18. They haven’t finished with a winning record since and are coming off two straight 100-loss seasons. Colorado has a .353 winning percentage since 2023.

Black’s contract was set to expire following the season. He signed a one-year extension in October.

Before taking over the Rockies, Black spent time in charge of San Diego. He was 649-713 in nine seasons with the Padres and was named the NL manager of the year in 2010.

In addition to his managerial stints in San Diego and Colorado, Black spent seven seasons as the pitching coach for the Angels, who made it to postseason three times and were World Series champions in 2002.

"I want to thank Bud Black and Mike Redmond for their contributions to the organization across their eight years here," Monfort continued in his statement. "I appreciate their hard work and their dedication and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

