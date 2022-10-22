Major League Baseball
Bryce Harper's celebrations ignite Phillies fans in NLCS Game 4
Bryce Harper waited five years to return to the postseason. He even had to watch his former team, the Washington Nationals, win the World Series the season after he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

But judging by his body language during the Phillies' raucous 10-6 National League Championship Series Game 4 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, the wait has been worth it for the superstar.

Harper went 2-4 Saturday with two RBI doubles to give the Phillies a 3-1 NLCS lead and constantly fired up an electric crowd at Citizens Bank Park. After his second RBI double gave the Phillies the lead for good, Harper appeared to yell, "This is my house!" while the crowd roared around him.

Phillies fans got loud for Harper all night long, serenading the 2021 National League MVP with a familiar three-letter chant.

And Harper showed his appreciation right back, highlighting the team name on his chest while standing on second base after a first-inning double. He later told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal that he loves the city and the franchise that he now calls home.

It's hard to imagine someone with Harper's track record – a 30-year-old two-time MVP with one of the richest contracts in MLB history who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 16 – exceeding the hype in any circumstance. But that is exactly what Harper has done during the Phillies' shocking October run that now has them one win from the World Series.

It all adds up to a stunning postseason performance even by Harper's standards, especially when considering that Harper is exclusively playing at designated hitter due to an elbow injury that limits his throwing ability. Now, he has a chance to help the Phillies clinch his first trip to the World Series on Sunday. 

Despite being under one of baseball's brightest spotlights for the past decade, Harper is still finding ways to leave fans' jaws on the floor. But it was his that hit the deck after teammate Kyle Schwarber's home run in Game 1 of the NLCS.

