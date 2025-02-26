Major League Baseball
Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit by pitch, but Phillies 'not really over-concerned at all'
Bryce Harper leaves game after being hit by pitch, but Phillies 'not really over-concerned at all'

Published Feb. 26, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the team is "not really over-concerned at all" about Bryce Harper after the Philadelphia slugger left Wednesday's exhibition game against Toronto when he was hit on an arm by a pitch.

Thomson told reporters Harper had a bruise on his right arm after getting hit by the 92 mph from Blue Jays left-hander Richard Lovelady.

"We'll check him tomorrow but it's a contusion in the triceps area," Thomson said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, which said Harper had previously been scheduled for a day off on Thursday.

Four players were hit by pitches in the game. Lovelady also was charged with a wild pitch.

"It's early spring training so guys don't have their command down," Thomson said. "There were a bunch of guys hit today. I can't speak for the kid but maybe he was a little nervous, it's Bryce Harper. It's baseball."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

