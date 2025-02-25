Bryce Harper immortalizes his love for Phillie Phanatic with a new tattoo
Bryce Harper's love for the Phillie Phanatic runs skin deep. Literally.
The Phillies star arrived at spring training sporting a tattoo on his right arm of the team's iconic mascot zooming around on an all-terrain vehicle.
Harper worked with Utah-based tattoo artist Hannah Matthews on the fine-line design. Matthews featured her session with Harper on her Instagram page and included a close-up for Harper's latest ink, located on the outside of his right arm just above the wrist.
The two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star has regularly yukked it up with the Phanatic since signing with the Phillies in 2019. Harper sported cleats and a headband featuring the large, furry, green bird-type creature and wielded a Phanatic-themed bat while facing the New York Mets in London last summer.
Harper told MLB.com he had wanted to do something to honor the Phanatic for a while.
"I just love Philly," Harper said. "I love the Phanatic. It's just fun."
The placement of the tattoo is intentional. Harper told MLB.com the idea is the Phanatic will be following the flight of the ball when it leaves the left-handed Harper's bat.
"People can kind of see that as I swing," Harper said. "Him driving off my arm, I thought it looked pretty cool."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
