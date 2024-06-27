Major League Baseball Bryce Harper hurts hamstring on final play of Phillies' 7-4 loss to Marlins Updated Jun. 27, 2024 10:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bryce Harper limped off the field with an apparent hamstring injury after making the final out for the Philadelphia Phillies in their 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Hustling down the line as he tried to beat out a grounder to the right side, Harper reached for his left hamstring after crossing first base and hobbled toward the dugout. He will undergo imaging Friday.

"I felt my lower hammy, just a little bit. We're going to get an image tomorrow and see what that looks like," Harper said. "See how I feel tomorrow and go from there.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia teammate Kyle Schwarber also got hurt, exiting in the ninth inning after experiencing left groin tightness. Schwarber, normally a designated hitter, started in left field — just his third game in the field all season.

Harper said he's "never really had a soft-tissue injury" before. He said he felt discomfort about halfway down the first baseline. Asked how concerned he was, he seemed cautious.

"I don't know," he said. "Like I said, I never felt anything like this before. It hurts."

Earlier in the day, the slugger was elected by fans to start at first base for the National League in the July 16 All-Star Game at Texas.

"He just felt his hamstring grab going down the line. Don't know anything more than that," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "We'll just have to wait until tomorrow and check him out."

The Phillies built a 3-0 lead beginning with an RBI double in the first by Harper, who extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He was chosen for his eighth All-Star Game on Thursday, seventh as a starter, as the leading vote-getter among NL players in the first round of fan balloting.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies Major League Baseball

share