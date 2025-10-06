Major League Baseball
Big Boost for the Brewers as Jackson Chourio Set for Game 2 vs. Cubs
Published Oct. 6, 2025 7:52 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was back in the lineup for Game 2 of the NL Division Series with the Chicago Cubs after tightness in his right hamstring caused him to exit the series opener.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy offered the update on Chourio's status during his pregame availability Monday by saying the 21-year-old would be leading off and playing left field.

"If he gets in a situation where he feels it, we’re going to take him out," Murphy said. "If he gets in a situation where he doesn’t feel like he can do the job, we’re going to take him out."

Chourio went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in Milwaukee’s 9-3 Game 1 victory Saturday before leaving in the second inning with tightness in his right hamstring. He became the first player ever to have three hits in the first two innings of a playoff game.

He underwent an MRI after the game and did some light running in a Sunday workout. Murphy said Sunday that the MRI results were inconclusive and added that "it's not a serious hamstring strain, but it’s not necessarily something that won’t limit him."

Chourio hurt his right hamstring while running to first on an infield single in the second inning Saturday. He had missed a month of the regular season because of a strain to the same hamstring.

"I’m sure it’s not 100%," Murphy said. "But I’m more worried about behavior than feelings. However he feels isn’t as important as how he behaves."

Chourio had expressed confidence after Saturday’s game that the issue wasn’t serious.

"I feel good right now," Chourio said through an interpreter after Saturday’s game. "Compared to the last time that this happened, I feel like I’m in a very good position."

Chourio is 8 of 14 with two homers and six RBIs in four career playoff games.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

