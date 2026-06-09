Brewers Vs. Athletics: Absurd 29-Run, 12-Inning Game By The Numbers

Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, a billing it lived up to on Monday night as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Athletics in a 15-14, 12-inning game at Las Vegas Ballpark in Paradise, Nevada, the future full-time home of the A's.

Here's the unreal offensive display by the numbers:

2: Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom each hit two home runs.

3: Six players recorded at least three hits: Kurtz, Soderstrom, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers, Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn, Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio and Brewers catcher William Contreras.

4A: Vaughn hit a game-tying, two-run double in the ninth inning for the Brewers, evening up the score at 10-all and ultimately forcing extra innings. Milwaukee had previously trailed by four runs (9-5) entering the seventh inning.

4B: Both teams scored four runs in the 10th inning.

4C: Both teams had four players drive in at least two runs.

4D: On a bizarre note, there were only four doubles and zero triples.

7: Both teams used seven pitchers.

9A: The number of runs scored in the third inning; the Brewers scored three runs in the top half of the inning, and the A's scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning.

9B: Vaughn — who had a game-high four hits — Kurtz and Soderstrom each racked up nine total bases.

10: Ten players had a multi-hit performance; the Brewers had six players do as such, while the Athletics had four.

11A: The number of home runs the two teams combined for; the Athletics hit seven home runs, while the Brewers hit four long balls.

11B: The number of total walks (the Brewers drew six walks, while the Athletics drew five).

12A: There were 12 runs driven in with two outs.

12B: The number of innings it took to settle this game.

16: The number of times a pitch was challenged via the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System, which is an MLB high.

17: The number of players who recorded a hit.

21: A combined 21 runners were left on base, 11 by Milwaukee and 10 by the A's.

29A: The number of runs the two teams combined for.

29B: The Brewers have been part of the only two 15-14 MLB contests over the last 25 years, the other one coming in a win over the Washington Nationals on Aug. 17, 2019.

34: The number of hits the two teams combined for; Milwaukee had 18 hits, while the A's had 16 hits.

254: This game lasted four hours and 14 minutes (254 minutes), which is the longest game in MLB this season, per MLB.com.