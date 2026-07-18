Major League Baseball
Forecast In New York Postpones Dodgers-Yankees, Shouldn't Impact World Cup Final
Major League Baseball

Forecast In New York Postpones Dodgers-Yankees, Shouldn't Impact World Cup Final

Updated Jul. 18, 2026 6:24 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers' game at the New York Yankees on Saturday  was postponed due to the "forecast of sustained inclement weather."

The start time was set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX, but the game was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday. The first game is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET on FOX, and the regularly scheduled series finale at 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles won Friday's series opener 2-1 on Max Muncy's go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh off Gerrit Cole.

The forcecast of inclement weather in the New York-New Jersey area isn't expected to impact the World Cup final, which will take place 12 miles west of Yankee Stadium at New York-New Jersey Stadium. The forecast for Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey is a high of 81 degrees and a low of 66 degrees, with just a 5% chance of rain, per the FOX weather app. 

Kickoff between Argentina and Spain is set for just after 3:00 p.m. ET. 

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