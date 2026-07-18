Forecast In New York Postpones Dodgers-Yankees, Shouldn't Impact World Cup Final
The Los Angeles Dodgers' game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed due to the "forecast of sustained inclement weather."
The start time was set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX, but the game was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday. The first game is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. ET on FOX, and the regularly scheduled series finale at 7:20 p.m.
Los Angeles won Friday's series opener 2-1 on Max Muncy's go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh off Gerrit Cole.
The forcecast of inclement weather in the New York-New Jersey area isn't expected to impact the World Cup final, which will take place 12 miles west of Yankee Stadium at New York-New Jersey Stadium. The forecast for Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey is a high of 81 degrees and a low of 66 degrees, with just a 5% chance of rain, per the FOX weather app.
Kickoff between Argentina and Spain is set for just after 3:00 p.m. ET.
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