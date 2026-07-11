Brewers Ace Jacob Misiorowski To Miss All-Star Game Due To Arm Fatigue
Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday because of arm fatigue and will also miss the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced the decision Saturday after the NL Central leaders were swept by the Pirates in a doubleheader.
"He didn’t recover well from his last start, and his throwing program was clunky today, so we’re just going to give him some extra rest," Murphy said.
Misiorowski said he will not require a stint on the injured list and should be ready to pitch after next week’s All-Star break. Milwaukee has 12 pitchers on the IL.
"It (stinks) to miss a start and the All-Star Game, but I know it’s the right thing to do in this situation," Misiorowski said. "My arm is a little tired."
Misiorowski has a 10-4 record and a 1.62 ERA in 18 starts, with 167 strikeouts over 111 innings. The 24-year-old leads MLB starting pitchers with a 100.5 mph average four-seam fastball velocity and has thrown a big-league high of 670 pitches at 100 mph or higher.
Misiorowski was scheduled to face fellow All-Star Paul Skenes in the series finale. Left-hander Robert Gasser will instead start for the Brewers.
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