Major League Baseball
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch

Updated Oct. 27, 2025 5:15 p.m. ET

The World Series setting shifts back to Los Angeles, with the Dodgers and Blue Jays having split the first two games in Toronto. 

Game 3 of the World Series will air exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET, and through streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One.

Starting Pitchers

Max Scherzer will get the ball for Toronto in Game 3. The 41-year-old Scherzer called it "awesome" to get his first Series start since 2019 with Washington against Houston. Scherzer has eight career postseason win and became the oldest pitcher to start a postseason game since Jamie Moyer, 45, for the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2008 World Series.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will be on the mound for the Dodgers. Glasnow has made two starts and one relief appearance for the Dodgers this October. He’s 0-0 with a 0.68 ERA, allowing one run in 13 1/3 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has revealed his lineup for Game 3. Freddie Freeman got things rolling for the Dodgers in Game 2 when he doubled in the first inning and eventually came around to score. It was Freeman's 33rd career extra-base hit in the postseason while playing first base, second to only Albert Pujols in big league history.

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, SS
  3. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  4. Will Smith, C
  5. Max Muncy, 3B
  6. Teoscar Hernández, RF
  7. Tommy Edman, 2B
  8. Kiké Hernández, LF
  9. Andy Pages, CF

Blue Jays Starting Lineup

Blue Jays manager John Schneider has revealed his lineup for Game 3. Toronto's top sluggers swing from the right side, which plays into Glasnow's strengths. Since the beginning of last season, right-handed hitters have posted a meager .177 batting average against Glasnow. 
 

  1. George Springer, DH
  2. Nathan Lukes, LF
  3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B
  4. Bo Bichette, 2B
  5. Daulton Varsho, CF
  6. Alejandro Kirk, C
  7. Addison Barger, RF
  8. Ernie Clement, 3B
  9. Andrés Giménez, SS

Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
