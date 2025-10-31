Blue Jays Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sets New MLB Postseason OPS Record

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did all he could for the Toronto Blue Jays despite falling short in the 2025 World Series – but he did set a new power record.

Guerrero finished the 2025 MLB postseason with a 1.289 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage), which is a new all-time record.

The MLB postseason OPS record was previously held by outfielder Randy Arozarena, who posted a 1.273 OPS with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 postseason.

As for the entire postseason, Guerrero totaled eight home runs and 15 RBIs, while posting a .397/.494/.795 slash line. In the regular season, the star first baseman totaled 23 home runs and 84 RBIs, while posting a .292/.381/.467 slash line.

Guerrero has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Blue Jays (2019-25), with whom he has earned two Silver Slugger awards and five All-Star honors. The two sides agreed to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April.

The 26-year-old Guerrero is the son of MLB Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero.

