Blue Jays Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sets New MLB Postseason OPS Record

Updated Nov. 2, 2025 1:07 a.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did all he could for the Toronto Blue Jays despite falling short in the 2025 World Series – but he did set a new power record.

Guerrero finished the 2025 MLB postseason with a 1.289 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage), which is a new all-time record.

The MLB postseason OPS record was previously held by outfielder Randy Arozarena, who posted a 1.273 OPS with the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 postseason.

As for the entire postseason, Guerrero totaled eight home runs and 15 RBIs, while posting a .397/.494/.795 slash line. In the regular season, the star first baseman totaled 23 home runs and 84 RBIs, while posting a .292/.381/.467 slash line. 

Guerrero has spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Blue Jays (2019-25), with whom he has earned two Silver Slugger awards and five All-Star honors. The two sides agreed to a 14-year, $500 million extension in April.

The 26-year-old Guerrero is the son of MLB Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero.

