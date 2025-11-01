Bigger Than Baseball: Blue Jays Relievers Show Support For Dodgers' Alex Vesia
In the midst of a tense, seven-game World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays' relief pitchers have banded together to show support for another member of the MLB pitching family: Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.
Before the series started, the Dodgers announced that Vesia, 29, would be away from the team indefinitely to "navigate a deeply personal family matter." Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added that Vesia would "likely" be away from the team for the whole series.
Since then, the Dodgers' relief pitchers have been wearing baseball caps with Vesia's number, 51, embroidered on the side, next to the World Series patch as a way of showing their support for him. It's a touching tribute by his teammates, and one that the Blue Jays' relievers quickly joined in on.
In Friday's Game 6, all four of the Blue Jays' relievers — Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Domínguez and Chris Bassitt, had Vesia's 51 embroidered on the sides of their caps.
Seranthony Domínguez of the Blue Jays is seen with number 51 on his hat to support Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Before having to step away from the team, Vesia posted an ERA of 3.86 in seven appearances and recorded two wins.
The World Series will conclude with Game 7 on Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored in Game 7
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' World Series Game 5 Win Over the Dodgers
-
Dodgers' Offense Searching for Answers After a Rookie Put Them on the Ropes
Trey Yesavage Goes Savage: 12 Stats as Blue Jays Rookie Makes World Series History
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
-
Clayton Kershaw Bids Farewell to Dodger Stadium After Game 5 of the World Series
Blue Jays Game 5 Star Trey Yesavage Achieved Incredibly Rare World Series Feat
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads 3-Horse Race
-
2025 World Series Odds: Dodgers Favored in Game 7
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 6: Starters, Lineups, How to Watch
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays' World Series Game 5 Win Over the Dodgers
-
Dodgers' Offense Searching for Answers After a Rookie Put Them on the Ropes
Trey Yesavage Goes Savage: 12 Stats as Blue Jays Rookie Makes World Series History
How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times
-
Clayton Kershaw Bids Farewell to Dodger Stadium After Game 5 of the World Series
Blue Jays Game 5 Star Trey Yesavage Achieved Incredibly Rare World Series Feat
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Leads 3-Horse Race