Major League Baseball
Bigger Than Baseball: Blue Jays Relievers Show Support For Dodgers' Alex Vesia
Major League Baseball

Bigger Than Baseball: Blue Jays Relievers Show Support For Dodgers' Alex Vesia

Updated Nov. 1, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET

In the midst of a tense, seven-game World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays' relief pitchers have banded together to show support for another member of the MLB pitching family: Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.

Before the series started, the Dodgers announced that Vesia, 29, would be away from the team indefinitely to "navigate a deeply personal family matter." Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added that Vesia would "likely" be away from the team for the whole series.

Since then, the Dodgers' relief pitchers have been wearing baseball caps with Vesia's number, 51, embroidered on the side, next to the World Series patch as a way of showing their support for him. It's a touching tribute by his teammates, and one that the Blue Jays' relievers quickly joined in on.

In Friday's Game 6, all four of the Blue Jays' relievers — Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Domínguez and Chris Bassitt, had Vesia's 51 embroidered on the sides of their caps.

Seranthony Domínguez of the Blue Jays is seen with number 51 on his hat to support Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before having to step away from the team, Vesia posted an ERA of 3.86 in seven appearances and recorded two wins.

The World Series will conclude with Game 7 on Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 World Series Schedule: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Dates, Times

2025 World Series Schedule: Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes