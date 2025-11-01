Bigger Than Baseball: Blue Jays Relievers Show Support For Dodgers' Alex Vesia

In the midst of a tense, seven-game World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays' relief pitchers have banded together to show support for another member of the MLB pitching family: Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia.

Before the series started, the Dodgers announced that Vesia, 29, would be away from the team indefinitely to "navigate a deeply personal family matter." Dodgers manager Dave Roberts added that Vesia would "likely" be away from the team for the whole series.

Since then, the Dodgers' relief pitchers have been wearing baseball caps with Vesia's number, 51, embroidered on the side, next to the World Series patch as a way of showing their support for him. It's a touching tribute by his teammates, and one that the Blue Jays' relievers quickly joined in on.

In Friday's Game 6, all four of the Blue Jays' relievers — Louis Varland, Mason Fluharty, Seranthony Domínguez and Chris Bassitt, had Vesia's 51 embroidered on the sides of their caps.

Seranthony Domínguez of the Blue Jays is seen with number 51 on his hat to support Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before having to step away from the team, Vesia posted an ERA of 3.86 in seven appearances and recorded two wins.

The World Series will conclude with Game 7 on Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.