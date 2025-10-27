Derek Jeter, Mookie Betts Talk Gold Gloves and the 2020 World Series Title

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts is eyeing his fourth World Series and is a Gold Glove candidate at shortstop. So, who better to discuss those lofty accolades than with The Captain?

MLB on FOX analyst and Yankees great Derek Jeter asked Betts about what makes this Dodgers squad a favorite to repeat.



"Returning with the same group of guys, and the camaraderie we built last year, and to see it really translate," Betts told Jeter. "Just to be in a clubhouse with people that you actually love, that you want to play for. … Everybody wants to win for each other."

No team has won consecutive World Series since Jeter's Yankees teams that won three straight from 1998-00. If the Dodgers are going to at least make two in a row, they'll need Betts to lead them.

Betts, who won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder, made a change to play at second base. He went back to right field, and then started this season as shortstop – and is once again a Gold Glove finalist.

It's no wonder why Jeter tabbed Betts as the "greatest utility guy in the world."

"To know where you're supposed to be all the time, to be able to make all the tough plays. Essentially, be the captain out there, that something that's new for me," Betts said.

Jeter finished his Hall of Fame career with five World Series rings, which means Betts still has two more to equalize after his 2018 ring with the Red Sox and two with the Dodgers (2020, 2024) – even if Jeter took a friendly jab at that 2020 title.

"2 and a half? … I'm just playing, Dodger fans! I'm playing! It's a joke among friends, I'm just joking," Jeter exclaimed.

But Jeter understands, as does Betts, that any championship ring is hard to come by. And that's why Betts thinks the Dodgers are equipped to win it all again.

"I think we have starting pitching, we can hit, we can do pretty much everything," Betts said. "We believe in each other, just going out and doing it. If anybody can do it, we can."

