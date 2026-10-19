Major League Baseball
Orioles Hire Cubs AGM Jared Banner As GM To Work Alongside President Mike Elias
Major League Baseball

Orioles Hire Cubs AGM Jared Banner As GM To Work Alongside President Mike Elias

Published Oct. 19, 2026 1:31 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles have hired Jared Banner as general manager to work alongside team president Mike Elias.

The Orioles announced the move Monday. Banner was the assistant GM of the Chicago Cubs, taking on that role in 2024. He’s also been a vice president of special projects and vice president of player development for the Cubs.

"When I first heard Mike’s vision, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of," Banner said in a statement. "The Orioles are a storied franchise with a passionate fanbase, a historic ballpark, and an organization full of talent."

Banner’s arrival comes with Baltimore’s front office under increasing pressure to reverse the team’s decline the past couple seasons. Elias appeared to have built the Orioles into a force when the team won 192 games in two seasons from 2023-24. Since then, Baltimore has managed only 75 wins in 2025 and 79 this year.

"Jared has been one of the rising talents in our league for some time, now," Elias said. "He has demonstrated success running multiple different departments and has worked alongside some of the best people and front office talent in the league across multiple stops. He is a perfect fit to grow, evolve and improve the Orioles’ baseball operations."

Banner is a Brooklyn, New York, native. He played baseball at Amherst College and was a fellow in the baseball operations department of the Boston Red Sox in 2007. He spent 11 years with the Red Sox, working in player development and amateur scouting before becoming assistant director of player personnel in 2013.

He was Boston’s vice president of player personnel in 2017-18 before becoming executive director of player development of the New York Mets. Then he joined the Cubs in late 2020.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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