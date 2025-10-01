Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Moving to 'Advisory Role'
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Moving to 'Advisory Role'

Published Oct. 1, 2025 10:59 a.m. ET

Brian Snitker, who managed the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season.

The Braves announced Thursday that the 69-year-old Snitker will move to an advisory role and will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year.

Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a long-time minor-league manager, major-league coach and finally major-league manager.

Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles and the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.

The team has scheduled a news conference for later Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

