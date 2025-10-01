Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker Moving to 'Advisory Role'
Brian Snitker, who managed the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season.
The Braves announced Thursday that the 69-year-old Snitker will move to an advisory role and will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year.
Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a long-time minor-league manager, major-league coach and finally major-league manager.
Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles and the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.
The team has scheduled a news conference for later Thursday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Road to the World Series! Why Each Playoff Team Will (and Won't) Win It All
A Silver Lining to the Mets' Playoff Miss? Juan Soto Finds Team Chemistry
7 of MLB's Longest World Series Title Droughts Belong to 2025 Playoff Teams
Four Million Fans and a Franchise First. What Drives The Big Dodgers Crowds?
2025 MLB Odds: Public Loves Dodgers, Brewers to Win World Series
Can Dodgers Repeat With This Bullpen? How a Strength Could Help Their Biggest Weakness
Ron Washington Out as Angels Manager After 2 Seasons Marred by Health Issues
