Braves Hold Off Dodgers Comeback

The Atlanta Braves offense exploded in the ninth inning of Game 1, scoring four runs to secure a 5-1 victory over the Dodgers, and that momentum carried over into Game 2 in a major way.

The Braves scored eight runs in Game 2, the most runs the Dodgers have given up since a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sep. 8.

The Braves are now 7-0 this postseason and hold a 2-0 series lead over the Dodgers.

Here are the key takeaways from this NLCS matchup:

1. Ian Anderson's continued dominance

Ian Anderson might only be a rookie, but he has been the most dominant pitcher in the MLB postseason thus far.

In Game 2, the Dodgers found that out the hard way.

Anderson wasn't overwhelmingly untouchable, only lasting four innings and walking five batters, but he struck out five as well, while holding the Dodgers offense scoreless.

There might not be a such thing as a sure thing in the MLB playoffs, but so far, the Braves are undefeated in Anderson's three starts this postseason and he is shutting opposing lineups down completely.

2. Freeman, Albies remain on fire

While the Braves starting pitching has only allowed one earned run through two games, they have also received the necessary run support to take a 2-0 lead, thanks in large part to the performances of Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies.

For the second game in a row, both batters launced home runs, which led to five runs scored by the Braves.

Through two games, Freeman is batting .375 with two home runs and four RBIs, while Albies is batting a remarkable .556, with two home runs and four RBIs.

The two alone have contributed the same number of runs – eight – as the entire Dodgers team through two games.

3. Silver lining?

Being down 0-2 in the NLCS surely wasn't in the Dodgers plans, but if there is a silver lining for them it is that their offense came to life late in Game 2.

The Dodgers scored all seven of their runs in the seventh inning or later, with four of them coming in the bottom of the ninth.

Corey Seager batted 2-for-4 while batting in four runs and hitting a home run.

The Atlanta offense rode the momentum they found in the ninth inning of Game 1 to explode early and often offensively in Game 2.

If the Dodgers are going to get back into this series, they will have to try and follow the same blueprint.