Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Athletics, umpires forget number of outs in exhibition game vs. Giants

Published Mar. 27, 2023 4:21 p.m. ET

The Oakland A's didn't earn an "A" grade for their memory skills on Sunday.

In the top of the sixth inning of their exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants, pitcher Adam Oller got Luis Matos to ground into a fielder's choice at third, with Aledmys Diaz tossing the ball over to second baseman Tony Kemp to record the out as there was a runner at first. 

Kemp and the rest of the Athletics fielders slowly trotted toward their dugout as they believed they retired the side. There was one big problem though: That was only the second out of the inning. So, Matos stole second amid the oversight to get the Giants a runner in scoring position.

Luckily for the Athletics, the umpires weren't on their A-game on Sunday, either. They had to be reminded by Giants manager Gabe Kapler that Matos' fielder's choice was just the second out of the inning.

Kapler admitted he was confused by what was happening at that moment.

"We called to confirm there were two outs in the inning," Kapler told reporters. "We called our replay room and went to [the umpire crew chief] and said, ‘Hey, there's only two outs.' And he said, ‘Really?’ He had to put his earpiece in and make a call too. I mean, it's just madness. Only in baseball."

It's unclear why the A's and umpires thought there were only two outs. David Villar struck out to begin the inning and the A's made a pitching change right after. Joc Pederson was walked in the following at-bat before Matos stepped to the plate. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The mistake didn't come back to bite Oakland. J.D. Davis flew out to center in the following at-bat to end the inning. The Giants went on to win 9-5.

It wasn't the only blunder made by the umpires on Sunday. After a strikeout ended the fifth inning, Giants players briefly remained on the field before everyone realized that was the third out. 

Read more:

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto ejected from spring training game for bizarre reason
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto ejected from spring training game for bizarre reason
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes