Angels' Anthony Rendon says his injury is a fracture, not a bone bruise

Published Sep. 16, 2023 12:53 a.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says his leg injury is a fractured tibia, not a deep bone bruise.

Rendon gave a rare update to reporters Friday at Angel Stadium, and he somewhat contradicted the Angels' previous description of the injury that has kept him out since July 4. The $245 million slugger didn't give many details or say whether he'll be able to return this season from the latest injury in his extensive history.

Rendon fouled a ball off his leg in a game against San Diego and went on the injured list for the third time already this season. Rendon says he doesn't know why the Angels haven't announced his injury as a fracture, but Rendon has repeatedly declined requests to discuss the injury himself in recent weeks.

The Angels have given only sporadic updates on their high-priced hitter's latest injury recovery, describing it as a serious bruise with accompanying bleeding. Manager Phil Nevin has usually reported no progress in recent weeks for Rendon, but the slugger recently began participating in some baseball activities, including hitting off a tee and running.

"The treatment for the bone bruise, under my understanding — bone bruise, fracture to the degree that it is, (are) all treated the same," Nevin said. "The rehab is all the same. It's not a bone that's coming out of the skin. It's something that is manageable under his pain tolerance. Obviously, it's a painful thing."

Rendon's agent, Scott Boras, later echoed Nevin's statement that the treatment for Rendon's injury would be largely the same whether it was a break or a bruise.

Rendon is batting .236 with 22 RBIs and a .678 OPS while playing in just 43 games this season, his fourth with the Angels after winning the World Series with Washington in 2019.

He has been a major disappointment in Anaheim, batting. 249 in 200 total games for the Angels and never playing in more than 58 games in a season due to several lengthy injury absences. Rendon was moved to the 60-day injured list Aug. 18.

The 33-year-old Rendon's contract with the Angels runs through the 2026 season. Before Friday's game, Rendon shrugged off a question about whether he plans to play next season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

