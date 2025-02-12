Major League Baseball Angels' $245M man Anthony Rendon out again with long-term hip injury Published Feb. 12, 2025 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Rendon will have hip surgery and be out for an extended period, his latest injury setback since joining the Los Angeles Angels.

General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that the 34-year-old third baseman will be out long term. A timetable for Rendon's return wasn't provided.

Rendon, in the sixth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract, has played in just 205 games over the past four seasons and has been on the injured list 12 times since 2021.

The Angels signed Rendon in 2020, a year after he batted .319 with 34 home runs and a big league-high 126 RBIs while helping the Washington Nationals win their first World Series title.

In 257 games with Los Angeles, he has hit just .242 with 22 home runs and 125 RBIs. Rendon batted .290 with 136 homers and 546 RBIs in seven seasons with the Nationals.

The recently-signed Yoan Moncada will likely take Rendon's place at third base for the time being. Moncada only played 12 games last season due to an adductor injury. He hit .260 with 11 homers and a .730 OPS in 2023.

Moncada joined the Angels on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

