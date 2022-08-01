Major League Baseball
All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves
Major League Baseball

All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves

1 hour ago

All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed Monday to a $212 million, 10-year contract that starts in 2023, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control.

The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball’s 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons.

Riley hit .423 with 11 homers, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in July. His 26 extra-base hits in July were the most by a Braves player in any month, passing Hall of Famer Hank Aaron’s previous record set in July 1961.

The big month left Riley leading the majors with 61 extra-base hits.

Riley capped the memorable month by delivering the winning double in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Arizona, driving in Matt Olson to cap a three-game sweep.

Riley is earning $3.95 million this year after losing in arbitration. He would have been eligible for arbitration ahead of the 2023, ’24 and ’25 seasons, then could have become a free agent.

He will make $15 million in 2023, $21 million in 2024 and $22 million in each remaining year of the deal. Riley will donate 1% of his salary annually to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Riley is hitting .301 and began Monday fourth in the majors with 29 home runs. He has 68 RBIs and a .964 OPS in 101 games.

The deal provides long-term security for Riley while giving the Braves the ability to count on the slugger remaining a fixture in the middle of their lineup for at least a decade.

The defending World Series champion Braves were unable to re-sign first baseman Freddie Freeman after the 2021 season and could lose shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency after this season. After failing to re-sign Freeman, the Braves acquired Olson from Oakland and signed him to a $168 million deal for eight years.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is in the second year of a $100 million, eight-year deal.

Reporting by Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB odds: How Frankie Montas, big trades impact World Series odds
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How Frankie Montas, big trades impact World Series odds

3 hours ago
Pitching Ninja's 5 Filthiest Pitches: Seth Lugo buckles knees with his curve
Major League Baseball

Pitching Ninja's 5 Filthiest Pitches: Seth Lugo buckles knees with his curve

4 hours ago
MLB trade deadline tracker: Montas, Trivino, Mancini on the move
Major League Baseball

MLB trade deadline tracker: Montas, Trivino, Mancini on the move

5 hours ago
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
Major League Baseball

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

8 hours ago
James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making
Los Angeles Dodgers

James Outman's dreamlike Dodgers debut was years in making

11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes