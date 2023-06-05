Major League Baseball
Albert Pujols hired as special assistant to MLB commissioner
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hired as special assistant to MLB commissioner

Updated Jun. 5, 2023 7:12 p.m. ET

Albert Pujols was hired Monday by Major League Baseball as a special assistant to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The retired slugger will consult on issues related to his native Dominican Republic, among other areas. He also will start work Tuesday as an MLB Network analyst.

"Albert is a highly respected figure who represents the game extraordinarily well," Manfred said in a statement. "He cares greatly about making a difference in our communities."

Pujols hit 703 home runs, fourth all-time behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714), and his 2,218 RBIs are second to Aaron's 2,297. Pujols hit .296 in an MLB career spanning from 2001-22 with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his 3,384 hits are among the top 10.

The news comes one day after Pujols' television broadcasting debut.

He is among several former players working for MLB. Joe Torre and CC Sabathia are special assistants, and Cal Ripken Jr. and Ken Griffey Jr. are senior advisers. 

MLB's staff includes senior vice president for on-field operations Raul Ibañez, senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion Billy Bean, vice president for on-field strategy Joe Martinez and baseball operations staff Gregor Blanco, Rajai Davis, Adam Jones, Dan Otero and Bo Porter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rangers transfer Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL, pushing return to at least late June

Rangers transfer Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL, pushing return to at least late June

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes