Major League Baseball
Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement: 'I got a puppy!’
Major League Baseball

Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement: 'I got a puppy!’

Published Oct. 30, 2023 5:45 p.m. ET

Adam Wainwright's official reason for retirement: "Because I got a puppy!"

The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher went on the voluntarily retired list on Oct. 2, the day after the regular season ended, rather than wait to become a free agent after the World Series.

He listed the pooch as the reason for the retirement on the paperwork he submitted to Major League Baseball and posted his retirement papers online Monday.

Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball, and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the Oct. 1 season finale. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Frank Howard, former MLB All-Star and World Series winner, dies at 87

Frank Howard, former MLB All-Star and World Series winner, dies at 87

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes