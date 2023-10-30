Adam Wainwright’s official reason for retirement: 'I got a puppy!’
Adam Wainwright's official reason for retirement: "Because I got a puppy!"
The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher went on the voluntarily retired list on Oct. 2, the day after the regular season ended, rather than wait to become a free agent after the World Series.
He listed the pooch as the reason for the retirement on the paperwork he submitted to Major League Baseball and posted his retirement papers online Monday.
Wainwright promised his children they would get a family dog when he retired from baseball, and the Cardinals presented the Wainwrights a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy during a 35-minute ceremony before the Oct. 1 season finale. Wainwright’s wife, Jenny, named the puppy Louie.
Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
Diamondbacks respond to Rangers' 'Heim Hammer' with new World Series ballpark food
How Tommy Pham has provided D-backs with many hits, 'zero room for nonsense'
Merrill Kelly silences Rangers' bats as D-backs tie World Series
-
2023 World Series Game 2 highlights: Diamondbacks beat Rangers 9-1, even series 1-1
2023 World Series odds: Rangers still World Series favorites despite Game 2 loss
Why Rangers should feel completely fine after loss in World Series Game 2
-
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 3, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2023 World Series Game 2 postgame show: Watch A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Big Papi live online
-
Diamondbacks respond to Rangers' 'Heim Hammer' with new World Series ballpark food
How Tommy Pham has provided D-backs with many hits, 'zero room for nonsense'
Merrill Kelly silences Rangers' bats as D-backs tie World Series
-
2023 World Series Game 2 highlights: Diamondbacks beat Rangers 9-1, even series 1-1
2023 World Series odds: Rangers still World Series favorites despite Game 2 loss
Why Rangers should feel completely fine after loss in World Series Game 2
-
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 3, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2023 World Series Game 2 postgame show: Watch A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Big Papi live online