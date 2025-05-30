Major League Baseball Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani swap home runs in first meeting since World Series Updated May. 31, 2025 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani wasted no time reintroducing themselves to one another.

In the first meeting between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees since October's electric World Series, Judge and Ohtani both went yard, with Judge kicking things off at the top of the first inning.

Aaron Judge crushes HR to get Yankees on board vs. Dodgers

Ohtani leads all of Major League Baseball with 22 home runs in 55 outings this season. Judge isn't far behind with 19 home runs in 56 games for the Yankees. He trails only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners in home runs in the American League.

Ohtani responded with a home run of his own to even things up and end the first frame knotted up. (He later homered again in the sixth inning.)

