Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat!
Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat!

10 mins ago

Aaron Judge is on the verge of history.

The New York Yankees' now-legendary slugger has hit 60 home runs this season, and he now sits one away from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which was set back in 1961.

Aaron Judge blasts his 60th homer
Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season against the Pirates on Tuesday. Can he hit 61 tonight against Boston?

The Yankees have 14 games left, beginning with Thursday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, which you can watch live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

We will be live-blogging every Judge at-bat live right here on FOX Sports.

First at-bat: Judge walked

Judge's first at-bat was uneventful. He was walked by Michael Wacha.

Stay tuned for more updates, and check out everything you need to know about Judge's historic season below.

Going from 0-60

Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season
FOX MLB Analyst and Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez discusses the magnitude of Aaron Judge's historical season as he attempts to pass Roger Maris' AL home run record.

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years"
The Yankees' slugger is one home run away from Roger Maris' AL record. Nick Wright explains why he believes Judge's run "might be more impressive than Barry Bonds' 73."

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their weekly American League MVP update as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to make their case for the award.

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep. 

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rank Judge among the best HR hitters of all-time.
