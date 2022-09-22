Major League Baseball Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat! 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge is on the verge of history.

The New York Yankees' now-legendary slugger has hit 60 home runs this season, and he now sits one away from tying Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which was set back in 1961.

Aaron Judge blasts his 60th homer

The Yankees have 14 games left, beginning with Thursday's matchup against the Boston Red Sox, which you can watch live on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

We will be live-blogging every Judge at-bat live right here on FOX Sports.

First at-bat: Judge walked

Judge's first at-bat was uneventful. He was walked by Michael Wacha.

Stay tuned for more updates, and check out everything you need to know about Judge's historic season below.

Going from 0-60

Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years"

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep.

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record

