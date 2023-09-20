Aaron Boone erupts at home plate umpire vs. Toronto, microphone catches audio
The New York Yankees don't have much to play for at this point in the season, but Aaron Boone is spirited as ever in his managerial duties.
Boone was ejected from the squad's Wednesday night game against Toronto, and home plate umpire Lance Barrett's microphone caught wind of Boone's heated argument.
"He's having a hell of a night!" Boone said sarcastically to the umpire, pointing to the opposing team's catcher.
"I know you have the biggest zone in the league. You must f------ know it too!"
The microphone cut out before Boone finished his tirade, but several more expletives were overheard before he was forced out of the dugout and into the clubhouse.
It marks the seventh ejection for the Yankees manager this season, which is tied for the most in the majors.
Things got progressively worse for New York from there, as the team lost 6-1 at home. But if there's anything for Yankees fans to take away from the game, it's this memorable soundbite from Boone.
