2026 MLB All-Star Game Starting Lineups: Trout, Schwarber, Soto Set To Start

The stage is set in Philadelphia. Baseball's brightest stars will take center stage Tuesday night in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Freddie Freeman and Chris Sale have each earned double-digit All-Star selections, while MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani will make his sixth consecutive All-Star start and Aaron Judge his eighth.

Alongside the game's biggest stars are several first-time All-Stars, including multiple players making their debut as starters.

For the American League, Shea Langeliers, Ernie Clement and Ben Rice are among the first-time All-Stars. The National League's first-time selections include Drake Baldwin, Brandon Marsh and Andy Pages.

Here are the starting lineups announced for Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game:

American League Starting Lineup

Trout enters his 12th All-Star Game with the Los Angeles Angels. He’s put together a .237 batting average, hitting 18 home runs with 38 RBI’s along with a .863 OBS in 78 games played this season.

Alvarez enters his fourth All-Star Game after another dominant first half with the Houston Astros. He ranks among the American League leaders with a .318 batting average, 31 home runs and 70 RBI's.

Langeliers will make his All-Star Game debut Tuesday night after a breakout first half with the Athletics. Through 86 games, he is batting .257 with 21 home runs and 46 RBI's.

Caminero will make his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance and second straight start for the Tampa Bay Rays. He has continued his breakout season by batting .279 with 28 home runs and 59 RBI's.

Witt Jr. enters his third consecutive All-Star Game after another strong first half with the Kansas City Royals. Through 91 games, he is batting .286 with 13 home runs and 39 RBI's.

Bellinger is returning to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019, earning the honor in his first season with the New York Yankees. Through 94 games, he is batting .237 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI's.

Rice will make his All-Star Game debut with the Yankees on Tuesday night after a dominant first half at the plate. He enters the break batting .279 with 29 home runs and 68 RBI's.

Greene is making his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance for the Detroit Tigers. He put together a strong first half at the plate, batting .288 with 13 home runs and 45 RBI's.

Clement will make his All-Star Game debut with the Toronto Blue Jays after establishing himself as one of the American League's most consistent hitters this season. He enters the break batting .298 with eight home runs and 32 RBI's.

Cease will receive the starting nod from All-Star manager John Schneider for the first time in his career Tuesday night. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, posting a 2.56 ERA across 98.1 innings for the Toronto Blue Jays.

National League Starting Lineup

Schwarber will lead off for the National League on Tuesday night in his fourth All-Star Game appearance. He has remained one of baseball's most dangerous hitters this season, batting .254 with an MLB-best 32 home runs and 59 RBI's.

Soto will make his fifth All-Star Game appearance of his career while representing the New York Mets. Despite the team's struggles this season, Soto has remained a bright spot, batting .290 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI's.

Freeman has reached double-digit All-Star selections, earning his fifth consecutive appearance with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has remained one of baseball's most consistent hitters, batting .290 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI's.

Abrams is set to make his second All-Star Game appearance with the Washington Nationals and will bat cleanup for the National League on Tuesday night. He has showcased his power this season, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 67 RBI's while batting .275 during the first half.

Muncy is no stranger to the big stage with the Dodgers and will make his third All-Star Game appearance. He has remained a consistent threat in the middle of the lineup this season, batting .259 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI's.

Albies is returning to the All-Star Game after a three-year absence with the Atlanta Braves. He has bounced back offensively this season, batting .267 with 14 home runs and 51 RBI's.

Marsh is heading to his first All-Star Game, and he won’t have to pack a bag to get there. The Phillies outfielder secured a home-field nod at Citizens Bank Park on the strength of a scorching first half, carrying a pristine .300-plus average, 15 home runs, and 46 RBI's into the break.

Pages has been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season, earning his first All-Star selection after a breakout year with the Dodgers. He has emerged as a key presence in the lineup, batting .270 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI's.

Baldwin will make his All-Star Game debut with the Braves after emerging as one of the league's brightest stars. He has put together a strong first half at the plate, batting .254 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI's.

Dave Roberts gave the Philly crowd exactly what they wanted, naming Sánchez the National League’s starting pitcher for Tuesday night. The Phillies southpaw has been brilliant all summer, posting a 2.62 ERA over 127.1 innings straight into his first career All-Star start.