Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Will There be a No-Hitter this Season? Updated Sep. 11, 2025 5:10 p.m. ET

Pitching has been great in 2025 … but it hasn't been no-hit great.

There has yet to be a no-hitter during the 2025 MLB season, and while that might not seem like a big deal, it kinda is.

According to BetMGM's John Ewing, there have only been seven seasons since the conclusion of World War II (1945) without a no-hitter.

Will there be one this season? Let's check out the odds at BetMGM Sportsbook as of Sept. 11.

Will there be a no-hitter in 2025?

Yes: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

No: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

The last season in which not a single no-hitter was thrown was 2005. Individually (excluding team no-hitters), three were thrown in 2024, three were thrown in 2023, one was thrown in 2022, seven were thrown in 2021 and two were thrown in 2020.

Dating back to the year 2000, in terms of the calendar itself, the latest a no-hitter has been thrown in the regular season was Oct. 3, 2015, when then-Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer no-hit the New York Mets.

In terms of the regular season, the latest a no-hitter has been thrown came on the last day of the regular season in both 2013 and 2014. In 2013, former Miami Marlins pitcher Henderson Alvarez no-hit the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 29. In 2014, former Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmerman no-hit the Marlins on Sept. 28.

While no no-hitters have been thrown this in 2025, a few pitchers have come painfully close — but none more painfully than the Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

On Sept. 6, Yamamoto carried a no-hitter through 8 ⅔ innings in Baltimore. However, with one out to go, the Orioles' Jackson Holliday hit a solo home run to break up the no-hitter.

Yamamoto was pulled, and the Dodgers' bullpen proceeded to give up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning — with just that one out remaining — and L.A. lost 4-3.

