2025 MLB Odds: $93, 4-Leg Parlay Cashes for $100k After Blue Jays Clinch AL
It took almost a year for this dream to become a reality, but one bettor turned a $93, four-leg parlay into a six-figure payday.
And the Toronto Blue Jays punching their ticket to the World Series earlier this week was the W the lucky sports fan needed to cash out his winnings.
Known on Instagram as @halfwolfhalfish, the bettor strung together a mix of futures bets to build out his parlay with odds of +107765.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Here's what the ticket looked like:
- Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship winner 2024-25
- Canada 4 Nations Face-Off winner 2025
- Toronto Maple Leafs Atlantic Division winner 2024-25
- Toronto Blue Jays American League winner 2025
Philly was the first leg to come through, as the Eagles wrapped up the NFC back in January by defeating the Commanders, 55-23.
The next leg of the parlay was a wager on Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off.
This international tournament features NHL players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. The face-off championship game came down to the wire, but ultimately, Canada defeated the U.S. in overtime.
Halfway there.
By this point, @halfwolfhalfish needed another assist from Canadian hockey players to keep his ticket alive. And that's exactly what he got.
With a regular-season record of 52-26, the Maple Leafs clinched the Atlantic Division back in April, setting the stage for this bettor's six-month-long sweat.
When the calendar turned to mid-October, though, Canada came in clutch once more.
The Toronto Blue Jays — who hadn't been to the World Series since 1993 — clinched the AL Pennant and punched their ticket to the Fall Classic by defeating the Mariners in a pivotal Game 7.
The Blue Jays ended a 32-year drought, and @halfwolfhalfish got the last leg he needed to turn a $93 bet into more than $100k.
O Canada (and Philly) indeed!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays’ ALCS Game 7 Win Over the Mariners
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in the World Series: X-Factors, Stars to Watch, Predictions
-
Deion Sanders Hopes Shohei Ohtani ‘Opens the Doors’ for More Two-Way MLB Stars
Women's Pro Baseball Picks New York, Boston, LA and San Francisco for 1st Season
Top 10 Non-World Series Plays: Where Does George Springer’s ALCS Game 7 HR Rank?
-
Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series is 'Goliath vs. Goliath'
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Opens as Favorite
What Are the Best Moments of Shohei Ohtani's Career?
-
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series
4 Takeaways From the Blue Jays’ ALCS Game 7 Win Over the Mariners
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in the World Series: X-Factors, Stars to Watch, Predictions
-
Deion Sanders Hopes Shohei Ohtani ‘Opens the Doors’ for More Two-Way MLB Stars
Women's Pro Baseball Picks New York, Boston, LA and San Francisco for 1st Season
Top 10 Non-World Series Plays: Where Does George Springer’s ALCS Game 7 HR Rank?
-
Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series is 'Goliath vs. Goliath'
2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Opens as Favorite
What Are the Best Moments of Shohei Ohtani's Career?