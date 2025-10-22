Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Odds: $93, 4-Leg Parlay Cashes for $100k After Blue Jays Clinch AL
2025 MLB Odds: $93, 4-Leg Parlay Cashes for $100k After Blue Jays Clinch AL

Published Oct. 22, 2025 7:12 p.m. ET

It took almost a year for this dream to become a reality, but one bettor turned a $93, four-leg parlay into a six-figure payday.

And the Toronto Blue Jays punching their ticket to the World Series earlier this week was the W the lucky sports fan needed to cash out his winnings.

Known on Instagram as @halfwolfhalfish, the bettor strung together a mix of futures bets to build out his parlay with odds of +107765.

 

Here's what the ticket looked like:

Philly was the first leg to come through, as the Eagles wrapped up the NFC back in January by defeating the Commanders, 55-23.

The next leg of the parlay was a wager on Canada to win the 4 Nations Face-Off. 

This international tournament features NHL players from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland. The face-off championship game came down to the wire, but ultimately, Canada defeated the U.S. in overtime.

Halfway there.

By this point, @halfwolfhalfish needed another assist from Canadian hockey players to keep his ticket alive. And that's exactly what he got. 

With a regular-season record of 52-26, the Maple Leafs clinched the Atlantic Division back in April, setting the stage for this bettor's six-month-long sweat.

When the calendar turned to mid-October, though, Canada came in clutch once more.

The Toronto Blue Jays — who hadn't been to the World Series since 1993 — clinched the AL Pennant and punched their ticket to the Fall Classic by defeating the Mariners in a pivotal Game 7. 

The Blue Jays ended a 32-year drought, and @halfwolfhalfish got the last leg he needed to turn a $93 bet into more than $100k.

O Canada (and Philly) indeed!

