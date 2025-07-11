Major League Baseball 2025 Home Run Derby Odds: Oneil Cruz Favored; Raleigh Second Published Jul. 11, 2025 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's the ultimate test of power and precision, and only one major-leaguer can say he's the master of both — at least for a year.

The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Here are the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for who will be crowned this year's home-run king, as of July 11.

Home Run Derby 2025 winner

Oneil Cruz: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Cal Raleigh: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr.: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

James Wood: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Byron Buxton: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brent Rooker: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Junior Caminero: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz enters as the favorite, despite being nowhere near the top of the home run leaderboard during the regular season.

Cruz has 16 dingers on the year, tied for 36th in baseball.

Still, Cruz's power and mechanics are matched by few.

On May 25, he hit a homer with an exit velocity of 122.9 miles per hour, which registered as the hardest-hit homer of the Statcast era. He also leads Major League Baseball in average exit velocity.

Second on the board is Seattle's Cal Raleigh, who leads the sport in home runs with 36.

Raleigh is having a breakout year to say the least. He hit 34 home runs in 546 at-bats in 2024. He's already eclipsed that number in 336 at-bats this season.

Cruz and Raleigh are +135 and +155, respectively, to make it to the final round of the Home Run Derby, and Cruz to beat Raleigh in the final has the lowest odds at +1200. Raleigh to beat Cruz is at +1400.

