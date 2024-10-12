2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series odds: Dodgers, Yankees favored
The 2024 MLB playoffs are on to the American League and National League Championship Series round.
Which two squads will qualify for the World Series?
Will there be two New York teams vying for a title? Will the Boys in Blue spoil the party? Or can the Guardians make some noise?
Check out the odds for the two best-of-seven Championship Series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 12.
NL CHAMPIONSHIP
New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Series winner: Dodgers -180 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Mets +150 underdogs (bet $10 to win $25 total)
GAME 1 (Sunday @ L.A.)
Spread: Dodgers -1.5
O/U: 8 total runs scored
Moneyline: Dodgers -155, Mets +130
AL CHAMPIONSHIP
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees
Series winner: Yankees -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total); Guardians +145 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
GAME 1 (Monday @ N.Y.)
Spread: Yankees -1.5
O/U: 7.5 total runs scored
Moneyline: Yankees -155, Guardians +130
Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5
Yankees return to ALCS with 3-1 win over Royals behind Gerrit Cole's gem
Inside Mets' Francisco Lindor's series-clinching grand slam: 'A swing of a lifetime'
