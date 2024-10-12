Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Playoff Championship Series odds: Dodgers, Yankees favored Updated Oct. 12, 2024 5:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 MLB playoffs are on to the American League and National League Championship Series round.

Which two squads will qualify for the World Series?

Will there be two New York teams vying for a title? Will the Boys in Blue spoil the party? Or can the Guardians make some noise?

Check out the odds for the two best-of-seven Championship Series via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 12.

NL CHAMPIONSHIP

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Series winner: Dodgers -180 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.56 total); Mets +150 underdogs (bet $10 to win $25 total)

GAME 1 (Sunday @ L.A.)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

O/U: 8 total runs scored

Moneyline: Dodgers -155, Mets +130

AL CHAMPIONSHIP

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Series winner: Yankees -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total); Guardians +145 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

GAME 1 (Monday @ N.Y.)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

O/U: 7.5 total runs scored

Moneyline: Yankees -155, Guardians +130

