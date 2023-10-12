Major League Baseball 2023 MLB NLDS live updates: Phillies lead Braves 3-1 Updated Oct. 12, 2023 10:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB playoffs continues Thursday, as the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead Wednesday after a convincing 10-2 win in Citizens Bank Park thanks to a pair of home runs from Bryce Harper. Spencer Strider is on the hill for the Braves, who are looking to avoid a second consecutive NLDS exit at the hands of the NL East rival Phillies, while Ranger Suarez takes the hill for the Phillies.

Here are the top moments!

What a catch!

The Phillies had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the second inning when Johan Rojas lined a Strider fastball to center field, but Michael Harris II pulled off a superb diving catch to get the Braves out of the inning.

Braves strike first …

Both pitchers evaded damage through the first three innings before Braves third baseman Austin Riley lined a solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth.

… and the Phillies strike back

Nick Castellanos evened up the score for the Phillies in the bottom half of the fourth with a towering home run to left.

That's what they paid for

Trea Turner gave the Phillies their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when he blasted a solo homer to left field.

Building momentum

Castellanos launched a high fly ball to the back stands to put the Phillies up 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Clutch catch!

Rojas made a critical catch in the bottom of the seventh, with Ronald Acuna Jr. at bat with bases loaded threatening to overtake the Phillies lead. The Phillies held onto their 3-1 edge going into the eighth.

Stay tuned for updates!

