2023 MLB NLDS live updates: Phillies lead Braves 3-1
The 2023 MLB playoffs continues Thursday, as the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.
The Phillies took a 2-1 series lead Wednesday after a convincing 10-2 win in Citizens Bank Park thanks to a pair of home runs from Bryce Harper. Spencer Strider is on the hill for the Braves, who are looking to avoid a second consecutive NLDS exit at the hands of the NL East rival Phillies, while Ranger Suarez takes the hill for the Phillies.
Here are the top moments!
What a catch!
The Phillies had runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the second inning when Johan Rojas lined a Strider fastball to center field, but Michael Harris II pulled off a superb diving catch to get the Braves out of the inning.
Braves strike first …
Both pitchers evaded damage through the first three innings before Braves third baseman Austin Riley lined a solo home run to left field in the top of the fourth.
… and the Phillies strike back
Nick Castellanos evened up the score for the Phillies in the bottom half of the fourth with a towering home run to left.
That's what they paid for
Trea Turner gave the Phillies their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth when he blasted a solo homer to left field.
Building momentum
Castellanos launched a high fly ball to the back stands to put the Phillies up 3-1 in the sixth inning.
Clutch catch!
Rojas made a critical catch in the bottom of the seventh, with Ronald Acuna Jr. at bat with bases loaded threatening to overtake the Phillies lead. The Phillies held onto their 3-1 edge going into the eighth.
Stay tuned for updates!
Derek Jeter opens up on clutch moments, MLB playoffs, analytics, Ohtani and more
2023 MLB playoffs highlights: D-backs heading to NLCS after Dodgers sweep, Astros to the ALCS
2023 MLB Playoff Bracket: Standings, divisional series schedule, results
Inside the Braves' 'unbelievable' comeback against the Phillies
2023 MLB Playoff schedule: World Series dates, How to watch, TV channels
Why Bryce Harper's baserunning on game-ending DP was not a mistake
It's personal: Bryce Harper's two homers lift Phillies to 2-1 series lead over Braves
2023 World Series odds: Houston Astros back as favorites to win World Series
Yankees owner considering changes after disappointing season: 'Challenge everything'
