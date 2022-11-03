Major League Baseball 2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Astros-Phillies Game 5 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

How does a team bounce back one night after being no-hit in a World Series game?

That is the question facing Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies , who look to regain momentum in their third and final home game of this World Series matchup.

Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier tossed six near-perfect innings to lead a combined no-hitter and even up the series at two games apiece Wednesday night. It marked the first combined no-hitter in World Series history.

Now, heading into a pivotal Game 5, the Astros will send ace Justin Verlander to the mound, who is looking for his first career World Series win. Meanwhile, the Phillies will call on Noah Syndergaard , who was originally supposed to pitch Game 3 before rain altered Philly's pitching plans.

Here are my keys to victory for each team in Thursday's Game 5, which begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

Houston Astros

1. Don't let Syndergaard get through three innings

After Game 3 was postponed due to a rainout, the Phillies chose to change their pitching plans. Now, the team will send Snydergaard to the mound, with the hope that he can stymie the Astros lineup for two or three innings before going to the bullpen. In World Series history, starting pitchers that have failed to get through three innings have a combined record of 37-133. The 6-foot-6 Syndergaard has failed to make it through three innings in 13 of his 144 career starts.

2. Don't let the moment be too big

This game is the perfect setup for the Astros. The team is coming off a memorable combined no-hitter. They have their ace on the mound, and they are set to face a Phillies team that will likely have to go to their bullpen early and often. Five out of the last six times Houston has won in the postseason, the starting pitcher has earned the win, including both games in the World Series. If they win this game, they are in the driver's seat heading home to Houston. It's a massive swing game, and they simply can't let the moment and opportunity presenting itself be too big.

Philadelphia Phillies

1. Jump on Justin (Verlander) early

For the Phillies, this game is all about putting Wednesday night behind them and jumping out to an early lead. Bryce Harper & Co. have scored in the first three innings in six of the team's seven home games this postseason. They are an eye-popping 6-0 when that happens. Facing Verlander is no easy task, but in his 31 starts this season, the Astros are just 3-6 when he has given up at least one run within the first three innings.

2. Keep the crowd in it

Whether it's standing up for the entire game, signing "Dancing On My Own" at the top of their lungs, or Rhys Hoskins' wife buying beer for the fans, this Phillies crowd is wild, fun and an underlying story throughout this year's postseason. It is extremely important for the Phillies to do everything in their power not to fall behind early on. Teams that score first are 26-12 throughout this postseason. The team that has scored first in this series has gone on to win in three of the four games.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter at @BenVerlander .

