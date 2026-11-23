The Winthrop Eagles visit the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Winthrop is 0-6 after a 91-86 loss at Wofford on Nov. 21. Illinois is 5-1 and has won three straight, including a 99-78 win at No. 5 Duke on Nov. 17 and a 114-52 win over Eastern Illinois on Nov. 20.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. Illinois

When: Monday, November 23, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Winthrop's last game ended in a 91-86 loss at Wofford on Nov. 21, and Keshawn Fisher scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting with five steals. It was his third game of 27 or more points this season, after 32 against Queens and 27 at Kennesaw State. Fisher averages 20.3 points on 56.0 percent shooting and adds 4.8 rebounds per game.

Illinois has allowed 69.2 points per game through six games, including 78 at Duke. Fisher has led Winthrop in scoring in three of its six games, and the Eagles need that volume against an Illinois team that has topped 100 points four times.

A 25-point night against North Dakota is still Spence Sims' season high, and he added 18 against Chattanooga. Sims averages 15.8 points and 4.0 made 3-pointers per game, hitting 43.6 percent from deep on 24 of 55 attempts. He scored 12 at Wofford on Nov. 21 but went 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

Winthrop has allowed 90.2 points per game during its 0-6 start while scoring 84.0. Sims' 3-point volume is the fastest way for the Eagles to close that gap against an Illinois offense that averages 105.2 points per game.

Illinois won 99-78 at No. 5 Duke on Nov. 17 behind 46 points from Andrej Stojakovic, his season high. He averages 23.5 points on 57.6 percent shooting and makes 6.0 free throws per game. Eastern Illinois held him to six points on 1-of-9 shooting on Nov. 20, though the Illini still won by 62.

Winthrop has given up at least 76 points in all six games, including 103 to Queens. A defense that has not held anyone under 76 gives Stojakovic room to get back to his scoring average after his quiet night against Eastern Illinois.

Eastern Illinois saw Ethan Brown's best game of the season on Nov. 20, when he scored 26 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in the 114-52 win. Brown has started all six games and is shooting 48.6 percent from deep on 17 of 35 attempts. He has also made all 10 of his 2-point attempts this season.

Stojakovic has taken 64 of his 85 shots inside the arc this season. Brown's outside shooting stretches the floor around him against a Winthrop defense that has allowed 90 or more points in four of six games.

Winthrop vs. Illinois Odds