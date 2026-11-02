How to Watch Ohio State vs. BYU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 25 BYU Cougars meet on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Both teams enter the game 0-0.

Ohio State brings back guard John Mobley Jr. and adds Justin Pippen from California. BYU returns Robert Wright III and added transfers including Jaxon Kohler from Michigan State and Collin Chandler from Kentucky.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. BYU

When: Monday, November 2, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Ohio State's leading returning scorer averaged 15.7 points per game last season, and John Mobley Jr. made 41.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. He started all 30 games he played and scored as many as 28 points in a game.

BYU averaged 83.9 points per game last season, so the Buckeyes may need Mobley's shooting to keep pace. He also averaged 2.7 assists and played 31.5 minutes a night. The number of clean looks he gets from 3-point range is the matchup to watch.

Justin Pippen averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 assists in 30 starts at California last season before transferring to Ohio State. He started the Buckeyes' exhibition against Butler on Oct. 25. He scored as many as 24 points in a game for the Golden Bears.

Pippen shot 37.2 percent from the field at Cal, so his decision-making may matter more than his scoring in Salt Lake City. He also averaged 3.9 rebounds, and he played the 2024-25 season at Michigan. Watch whether Ohio State uses him as its primary ball handler against BYU's guards.

BYU's point guard averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 assists last season and shot 42.2 percent from 3-point range. He started all 34 games in his first season with the Cougars after transferring from Baylor.

Wright scored as many as 39 points in a game last season and played 34.9 minutes a night, so BYU leans on him heavily. Ohio State's guards will have to keep him out of the lane without fouling. His scoring in the first half will show how much room the Buckeyes give him.

Collin Chandler made 42.7 percent of his 3-point attempts at Kentucky last season while starting 29 of 34 games. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 9.9 points and transferred to BYU in the offseason.

BYU needs perimeter scoring with Richie Saunders gone to the pros, and Chandler can fill part of that role. He scored as many as 23 points in a game at Kentucky and shot 44.5 percent from the field. He also averaged 2.2 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. Count his 3-point attempts in the first half.

Ohio State vs. BYU Odds