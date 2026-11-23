The Norfolk State Spartans visit the Washington Huskies on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.

Norfolk State opened 2-0 and has lost six straight since. Washington opened 4-0 before its first loss, to BYU.

Norfolk State lost 80-49 at NC State in its last game. Washington lost to VCU 80-78 in its last game after beating Clemson 64-63 the day before.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Washington

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle, WA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A 26-point game against UNC Wilmington on Nov. 21 is the season high for Jahki Gupton, who averages 9.4 points for Norfolk State.

He made 11 of 17 shots with four rebounds and two steals in that game and had four assists, three steals and two blocks at Georgia Tech on Nov. 17. Washington outrebounds opponents by 6.3 per game, and Norfolk State grabs only 28.1 rebounds per game. Norfolk State needs Gupton to turn those outbursts into steady scoring that takes pressure off Bahsil Laster.

51 made free throws help Bahsil Laster average 15.3 points and 2.8 assists for Norfolk State.

He scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting at Georgia State on Nov. 15 and added 17 against Old Dominion on Nov. 11. Washington posts a defensive rating of 104.9, so Laster will need those trips to the line. He also had 13 points, five rebounds and two steals at Georgia Tech on Nov. 17. Norfolk State depends on Laster to create shots and draw fouls when the offense stalls.

Ryan Beasley averages 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists while running the Washington backcourt.

He had 10 rebounds and six assists against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 9 and scored a season-high 20 points against BYU on Nov. 23 with five assists and three steals. Norfolk State is outrebounded by 4.4 per game, and he also scored 16 points against Mississippi Valley State on 6-of-11 shooting and had nine points, six rebounds and six assists against Clemson on Nov. 24. Washington counts on Beasley to rebound, pass and defend from the guard spot.

Norfolk State vs. Washington Odds