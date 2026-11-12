How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Creighton Bluejays face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET at Casey's Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

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Iowa is 2-1 after a 93-88 loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 10. Creighton is 2-1 after an 89-82 loss at Kansas State the same night, so both teams arrive in Des Moines coming off their first loss.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Creighton vs. Iowa

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Casey's Center, Des Moines, IA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Brody Robinson scored 10 points in his Creighton debut at Kansas State, his first game after transferring from Oakland.

He averaged 17.6 points at Oakland last season and scored as many as 36 in a game. Robinson played only 11 minutes against the Wildcats but had two steals and made five of six free throws. Iowa has outrebounded opponents by 12.3 a game, so Robinson's ability to create shots off the dribble gives Creighton another way to score.

Wes Enis has carried Creighton's scoring, putting up 25 points against UMKC and 18 at Kansas State.

He leads the Bluejays in scoring, but he is shooting 35.8 percent from the field despite 12 made 3-pointers. The South Florida transfer averaged 16.8 points there last season. Iowa has allowed just 23.3 percent shooting from 3-point range, so Enis faces a defense that has been tough on shooters and will need to find better looks.

Ty'Reek Coleman scored 20 points off the bench against Virginia Tech, and he leads Iowa in scoring.

He is averaging 14.3 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and has 10 assists. The Illinois State transfer hit 41.3 percent from deep there last season. Creighton forces opponents into 19.7 turnovers a game, so Coleman has to protect the ball after committing seven turnovers so far. His drives are Iowa's best way to get to the line.

Andrew McKeever gives Iowa a true center, and the Saint Mary's transfer scored five points in his lone appearance this season.

He averaged 8.4 points at Saint Mary's last season and shot 50.7 percent from the field. Iowa has outrebounded opponents by a wide margin through three games. McKeever's size gives the Hawkeyes another body against a Creighton team that has won the boards by 5.3 a game, and his minutes inside could swing that battle.

Creighton vs. Iowa Odds