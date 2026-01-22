Joaquin Niemann Wins MVP, Bryson DeChambeau Gets Drive of the Year at LIV Golf Showcase

LIV Golf, the global golf league blending world-class competition with entertainment and culture to grow the game worldwide, today announced the winners of The LIV Golf Showcase, the inaugural awards special honoring the most compelling performances, pivotal moments, impactful players, and dramatic moments from the 2025 LIV Golf season.

The 22 awards winners were spread across 13 different players and 12 different League teams; highlighting the strength of the League’s field of golfers. Honors were highlighted by MVP Joaquin Niemann, Breakout Star of the Year David Puig, Clutch Player of the Year Jon Rahm, Shot of the Year Phil Mickelson, and Comeback Player of the Year Bubba Watson.

Multiple honors highlighted the season’s elite execution, led by Bryson DeChambeau, who captured Drive of the Year, with an incredible 410.8 yard-drive at LIV Golf Mexico City 2025, and Win of the Year at LIV Golf Korea 2025 - performances that anchored Crushers GC’s two-award haul. Mickelson also earned multiple honors, claiming Shot of the Year alongside the playful Can I Get a Mulligan (Right Idea, Wrong Result) award. 4Aces GC added two accolades through Patrick Reed’s hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide 2025 (Moment of the Year) and Dustin Johnson ’s Escape Artist (Season’s Greatest Save) performance at LIV Golf Singapore 2025.

Following its broadcast on FS1, The LIV Golf Showcase is available on LIV Golf's YouTube channel. LIV Golf Showcase features two awards that celebrate YouTube golf culture and the League’s viral YouTube series, "The Duels." The broadcast featured a special appearance from golf content creator Fat Perez and "Under the Influence – Best Golf Influencer Moment of the Year" award win from Bob Does Sports.

Player-Voted Awards

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Joaquin Niemann, Torque GC

Breakout Star of the Year: David Puig, Fireballs GC

Clutch Player of the Year: Jon Rahm, Legion XIII

Comeback Player of the Year: Bubba Watson, RangeGoats GC

Caddie of the Year: Adam Hayes (Jon Rahm, Legion XIII)

Fan-Voted Awards

Under the Influence – Best Golf Influencer Moment of the Year: Bob Does Sports

Committee-Voted Awards

Shot of the Year: Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers GC

Drive of the Year: Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC (Mexico City)

Putt of the Year: Marc Leishman, Ripper GC (84-foot putt, LIV Golf Miami)

Approach of the Year: Richard Bland, Cleeks Golf Club (Mexico City)

Sand Save Specialist (Bunker Shot of the Year): Graeme McDowell, Smash GC (Hong Kong)

Win of the Year: Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC (Korea)

Moment of the Year: Patrick Reed, 4Aces GC (Ace in Adelaide)

Escape Artist (Season’s Greatest Save): Dustin Johnson, 4Aces (Singapore)

The Gambler (Big Risk, High Reward): Cameron Smith, Ripper GC (UK)

Best Team Win: Torque GC (−64, Indianapolis)

Celebration of the Year: Southern Guards (Chicago)

Concert of the Year: Dom Dolla (Adelaide)

Tournament of the Year: Adelaide

Full Throttle: Sebastian Munoz, Torque GC (Indianapolis)

Can I Get a Mulligan (Right Idea, Wrong Result): Phil Mickelson

League-Directed Awards

The Impact Award: Majesticks GC

