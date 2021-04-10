PGA Tour
The 2021 Masters Tournament: Top Moments from Day 3

3 hours ago

Justin Rose enters Saturday's Round 3 with a one-stroke lead, as the Masters takes to the weekend.

Complicating matters is the weather, as it's expected to be windy in the morning and likely to get even worse as the day wears on.

It could lead to chaos. It could lead to fun.

Check out the top moments from Day 3 of the Masters.

Watson weighs in

The Masters truly is golf's most revered tournament, and PGA legend Tom Watson took a trip down memory lane, sharing what it meant to emerge victorious at Augusta National.

Moving Day

What is Moving Day at the Masters? 

Mickelson on the move

Phil Mickelson is attempting to begin his ascension up the leader board, cashing in birdies on No. 1...

...followed by another at No. 3...

...and then another at No. 8. 

Lefty is taking this whole Moving Day thing seriously.

Curry honors Elder

Remember that touching tribute from Day 1 of the Masters? The one that included Lee Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters?

Well, the honoring of Elder extended past the golf course and onto the NBA floor on Friday night, via Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry

National Siblings Day

Check out the Johnson brothers' story on National Siblings Day, one of the national holidays that just doesn't get enough attention. 

Flex Seal has entered the chat

Flex Seal doesn't just repair walls, and boats, and pretty much everything on earth – it sponsors golfers. 

Sebastian Munoz lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the Masters, while his Flex Seal sponsorship has created a stir on social media.

That is a great look, Sebastian

Water save

Any time a golfer takes off their shoes and socks, and rolls up their pants, we're having fun. 

16 years ago today...

...Tiger Woods did this.

Never gets old.

HOLE-IN-ONE

WE HAVE A HOLE-IN-ONE.

Corey Conners hits the ace on No. 6 and it's what we love to see. And, of course, with the shot, he's moving up the leaderboard.

Because it's Moving Day, remember?

And on the next hole, even though it wasn't an ace, Conners knocked in a birdie to keep climbing.

#CaddieLife

The job of a caddie can, at times, be thankless.  

Hear a caddie break it all down from their own perspective on Masters Saturday.

X-cellent approach

Not only does Xander Schauffele have one of the best names on tour, he's got the game to match. 

Spieth making a move

Let's call this one "The Hopper."

One birdie, two birdie

Justin Rose is looking to extend his lead as his days gets going, and he couldn't have asked for a better start, posting birdies on the first two holes. 

