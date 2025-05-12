PGA Tour
PGA Tour
PGA Championship Winners: List of champions by year
Published May. 15, 2025 8:42 a.m. ET
It’s the season’s second major, dating back to 1916. The PGA Championship has served up Wanamaker-winning heroics from Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.
Check out the complete list of PGA Championship winners including year and total par.
Stroke-Play Era (1958 – Present)
- 2024: Xander Schauffele (−21)
- 2023: Brooks Koepka (−9)
- 2022: Justin Thomas (−5)
- 2021: Phil Mickelson (−6)
- 2020: Collin Morikawa (−13)
- 2019: Brooks Koepka (−8)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka (−16)
- 2017: Justin Thomas (−8)
- 2016: Jimmy Walker (−14)
- 2015: Jason Day (−20)
- 2014: Rory McIlroy (−16)
- 2013: Jason Dufner (−10)
- 2012: Rory McIlroy (−13)
- 2011: Keegan Bradley (−8)
- 2010: Martin Kaymer (−11)
- 2009: Y.E. Yang (−8)
- 2008: Pádraig Harrington (−3)
- 2007: Tiger Woods (−8)
- 2006: Tiger Woods (−18)
- 2005: Phil Mickelson (−4)
- 2004: Vijay Singh (−8)
- 2003: Shaun Micheel (−4)
- 2002: Rich Beem (−10)
- 2001: David Toms (−15)
- 2000: Tiger Woods (−18)
- 1999: Tiger Woods (−11)
- 1998: Vijay Singh (−9)
- 1997: Davis Love III (−11)
- 1996: Mark Brooks (−11)
- 1995: Steve Elkington (−17)
- 1994: Nick Price (−11)
- 1993: Paul Azinger (−12)
- 1992: Nick Price (−6)
- 1991: John Daly (−12)
- 1990: Wayne Grady (−6)
- 1989: Payne Stewart (−12)
- 1988: Jeff Sluman (−12)
- 1987: Larry Nelson (−1)
- 1986: Bob Tway (−8)
- 1985: Hubert Green (−6)
- 1984: Lee Trevino (−15)
- 1983: Hal Sutton (−10)
- 1982: Raymond Floyd (−8)
- 1981: Larry Nelson (−7)
- 1980: Jack Nicklaus (−6)
- 1979: David Graham (−8)
- 1978: John Mahaffey (−8)
- 1977: Lanny Wadkins (−6)
- 1976: Dave Stockton (+1)
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus (−4)
- 1974: Lee Trevino (−4)
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus (−7)
- 1972: Gary Player (+1)
- 1971: Jack Nicklaus (−7)
- 1970: Dave Stockton (−1)
- 1969: Raymond Floyd (−8)
- 1968: Julius Boros (+1)
- 1967: Don January (−7)
- 1966: Al Geiberger (E)
- 1965: Dave Marr (−4)
- 1964: Bobby Nichols (−9)
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus (−5)
- 1962: Gary Player (−2)
- 1961: Jerry Barber (−3)
- 1960: Jay Hebert (+1)
- 1959: Bob Rosburg (−3)
- 1958: Dow Finsterwald (−4)
ADVERTISEMENT
Match-Play Era (1916 – 1957)
- 1957: Lionel Hebert (2 and 1)
- 1956: Jack Burke Jr. (3 and 2)
- 1955: Doug Ford (4 and 3)
- 1954: Chick Harbert (4 and 3)
- 1953: Walter Burkemo (2 and 1)
- 1952: Jim Turnesa (1 up)
- 1951: Sam Snead (7 and 6)
- 1950: Chandler Harper (4 and 3)
- 1949: Sam Snead (3 and 2)
- 1948: Ben Hogan (7 and 6)
- 1947: Jim Ferrier (2 and 1)
- 1946: Ben Hogan (6 and 4)
- 1945: Byron Nelson (4 and 3)
- 1944: Bob Hamilton (1 up)
- 1943: No Championship
- 1942: Sam Snead (2 and 1)
- 1941: Vic Ghezzi (38 holes)
- 1940: Byron Nelson (1 up)
- 1939: Henry Picard (37 holes)
- 1938: Paul Runyan (8 and 7)
- 1937: Denny Shute (37 holes)
- 1936: Denny Shute (3 and 2)
- 1935: Johnny Revolta (5 and 4)
- 1934: Paul Runyan (38 holes)
- 1933: Gene Sarazen (5 and 4)
- 1932: Olin Dutra (4 and 3)
- 1931: Tom Creavy (2 and 1)
- 1930: Tommy Armour (1 up)
- 1929: Leo Diegel (6 and 4)
- 1928: Leo Diegel (6 and 5)
- 1927: Walter Hagen (1 up)
- 1926: Walter Hagen (5 and 3)
- 1925: Walter Hagen (6 and 5)
- 1924: Walter Hagen (2 up)
- 1923: Gene Sarazen (38 holes)
- 1922: Gene Sarazen (4 and 3)
- 1921: Walter Hagen (3 and 2)
- 1920: Jock Hutchison (1 up)
- 1919: Jim Barnes (6 and 5)
- 1918: No Championship
- 1917: No Championship
- 1916: Jim Barnes (1 up)
share
in this topic