PGA Championship Winners: List of champions by year

Published May. 15, 2025 8:42 a.m. ET

It’s the season’s second major, dating back to 1916. The PGA Championship has served up Wanamaker-winning heroics from Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Check out the complete list of PGA Championship winners including year and total par.

Stroke-Play Era (1958 – Present)

Match-Play Era (1916 – 1957)

  • 1957: Lionel Hebert (2 and 1)
  • 1956: Jack Burke Jr. (3 and 2)
  • 1955: Doug Ford (4 and 3)
  • 1954: Chick Harbert (4 and 3)
  • 1953: Walter Burkemo (2 and 1)
  • 1952: Jim Turnesa (1 up)
  • 1951: Sam Snead (7 and 6)
  • 1950: Chandler Harper (4 and 3)
  • 1949: Sam Snead (3 and 2)
  • 1948: Ben Hogan (7 and 6)
  • 1947: Jim Ferrier (2 and 1)
  • 1946: Ben Hogan (6 and 4)
  • 1945: Byron Nelson (4 and 3)
  • 1944: Bob Hamilton (1 up)
  • 1943: No Championship
  • 1942: Sam Snead (2 and 1)
  • 1941: Vic Ghezzi (38 holes)
  • 1940: Byron Nelson (1 up)
  • 1939: Henry Picard (37 holes)
  • 1938: Paul Runyan (8 and 7)
  • 1937: Denny Shute (37 holes)
  • 1936: Denny Shute (3 and 2)
  • 1935: Johnny Revolta (5 and 4)
  • 1934: Paul Runyan (38 holes)
  • 1933: Gene Sarazen (5 and 4)
  • 1932: Olin Dutra (4 and 3)
  • 1931: Tom Creavy (2 and 1)
  • 1930: Tommy Armour (1 up)
  • 1929: Leo Diegel (6 and 4)
  • 1928: Leo Diegel (6 and 5)
  • 1927: Walter Hagen (1 up)
  • 1926: Walter Hagen (5 and 3)
  • 1925: Walter Hagen (6 and 5)
  • 1924: Walter Hagen (2 up)
  • 1923: Gene Sarazen (38 holes)
  • 1922: Gene Sarazen (4 and 3)
  • 1921: Walter Hagen (3 and 2)
  • 1920: Jock Hutchison (1 up)
  • 1919: Jim Barnes (6 and 5)
  • 1918: No Championship
  • 1917: No Championship
  • 1916: Jim Barnes (1 up)
