PGA Championship Winners: List of champions by year

It’s the season’s second major, dating back to 1916. The PGA Championship has served up Wanamaker-winning heroics from Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka.

Check out the complete list of PGA Championship winners including year and total par.

Stroke-Play Era (1958 – Present)

Match-Play Era (1916 – 1957)

1957: Lionel Hebert (2 and 1)

1956: Jack Burke Jr. (3 and 2)

1955: Doug Ford (4 and 3)

1954: Chick Harbert (4 and 3)

1953: Walter Burkemo (2 and 1)

1952: Jim Turnesa (1 up)

1951: Sam Snead (7 and 6)

1950: Chandler Harper (4 and 3)

1949: Sam Snead (3 and 2)

1948: Ben Hogan (7 and 6)

1947: Jim Ferrier (2 and 1)

1946: Ben Hogan (6 and 4)

1945: Byron Nelson (4 and 3)

1944: Bob Hamilton (1 up)

1943: No Championship

1942: Sam Snead (2 and 1)

1941: Vic Ghezzi (38 holes)

1940: Byron Nelson (1 up)

1939: Henry Picard (37 holes)

1938: Paul Runyan (8 and 7)

1937: Denny Shute (37 holes)

1936: Denny Shute (3 and 2)

1935: Johnny Revolta (5 and 4)

1934: Paul Runyan (38 holes)

1933: Gene Sarazen (5 and 4)

1932: Olin Dutra (4 and 3)

1931: Tom Creavy (2 and 1)

1930: Tommy Armour (1 up)

1929: Leo Diegel (6 and 4)

1928: Leo Diegel (6 and 5)

1927: Walter Hagen (1 up)

1926: Walter Hagen (5 and 3)

1925: Walter Hagen (6 and 5)

1924: Walter Hagen (2 up)

1923: Gene Sarazen (38 holes)

1922: Gene Sarazen (4 and 3)

1921: Walter Hagen (3 and 2)

1920: Jock Hutchison (1 up)

1919: Jim Barnes (6 and 5)

1918: No Championship

1917: No Championship

1916: Jim Barnes (1 up)

