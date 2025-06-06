LIV Golf LIV Golf Virginia: Anirban Lahiri charges to lead after stellar 64 in Round 2 Updated Jun. 7, 2025 9:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Anirban Lahiri has celebrated seven team titles since joining LIV Golf as a member of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC during the inaugural 2022 season. Now he’s on the verge of enjoying two trips to the top of the podium Sunday at LIV Golf Virginia.

Lahiri put himself in position for his first individual LIV title with a bogey-free 7-under 64 in Saturday’s second round at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. At 11 under through 36 holes, he leads a trio of major winners — RangeGoats GC Captain Bubba Watson, Cleeks Golf Club Captain Martin Kaymer and Smash GC's Graeme McDowell — by two shots.

Tied for fifth at 7 under are LIV Golf’s top three players in points this season — Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann, Crushers GC captain DeChambeau and Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm — along with HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson.

With Lahiri leading the way, the Crushers moved atop the second-round team leaderboard at 21 under, one stroke ahead of Smash GC. No other team is within seven shots of the lead as the Crushers seek to win for the second consecutive time this season.

Due to the potential of inclement weather, the shotgun start time for Sunday’s final round has been moved up to 8:05 a.m. ET. It promises to be a wild shootout among a bevy of veteran stars.

As much as Lahiri cherishes his team wins, he’d love to hoist two trophies. He’s been close on a number of occasions; he has five second-place finishes on LIV Golf. If he wins on Sunday, it would be his first individual victory on any tour in 10 years to go with his Crushers team wins.

"I haven’t felt it, but I’m pretty sure the best feel is to have both trophies," said the 37-year-old veteran from India. "… I’m not going out there to prove anything to anyone. I just want to go out there and just play freely. Play like a kid."

He played like a man possessed for most of the second round, including a stretch of six birdies in nine holes. At one point, he held a four-stroke lead before the chase pack started to close in.

It appeared Lahiri was opening the door when his tee shot with a 9-iron at the par-3 16th sailed right and into a drainage ditch, in which he received a free drop. He managed to save par by holing a 38-1/2-foot putt.

The drama wasn’t over. On his final hole, the par-4 18th, he hit a loose shot into the waste area left of the fairway. His second shot settled into the rough, but a spectacular third shot allowed him to save par from 11 feet.

"Golf is a really funny game," Lahiri said. "You look back to a month ago. I hit one of the best shots of the year, hit a flag and make double. I stand on 16, and I hit a shank — I’ll say it out loud — and I still make par."

Although Lahiri has had plenty of opportunities to break his drought, his primary chasers are some of golf’s most distinguished players who are getting their first real shot of winning an individual LIV Golf title.

Two-time Masters champ Watson shot a 6-under 65 and will play in the final group on Sunday for just the second time. His last win of any kind was seven years ago.

"I would love to lift a trophy one of these days at LIV," Watson said, "but the other guys want to do that same thing."

Kaymer and McDowell each won majors in 2010, as did Mickelson. Along with Watson, they’ve shown that experience and veteran savvy are paying huge dividends on a course designed by celebrated architect Robert Trent Jones Sr.

"As always here on LIV, it’s a great leaderboard," said the 2010 U.S. Open champ McDowell after his 5-under 66. "I’m excited to be up there. Excited to give myself probably my first opportunity on LIV."

"It’s been a long time for me that I’ve won a tournament," added Kaymer, a two-time major winner and former world No. 1 who shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday. "It’s nice to have the chance again to feel that heat tomorrow."

They’ll start early Sunday morning trying to chase down Lahiri, who hopes to use the lessons of his previous close calls to get the job done Sunday.

"I’ve been guilty of playing a bit defensively, especially when I’ve gotten close," he said. "… You have to go and attack and make as many birdies as you can. The one big learning from me is whether I’m three ahead or two back, I’m still going to try and birdie every hole."

TEAM SCORES

LIV Golf's new scoring format this season now involves all four scores now counting in every round in the team competition. Here are the results and scores for each team after Saturday's Round 2 of LIV Golf Virginia.

1. CRUSHERS GC -21 (Lahiri 64, Casey 66, DeChambeau 69, Howell III 71: Rd. 2 score: -14)

2. SMASH GC -20 (McDowell 66, Gooch 67, Kokrak 67, Koepka 70: Rd. 2 score: -14)

3. 4ACES GC -13 (Varner III 66, Johnson 69, Pieters 69, Reed 74: Rd. 2 score: -6)

4. TORQUE GC -12 (Ortiz 65, Niemann 68, Muñoz 69, Pereira 73: Rd. 2 score: -9)

5. STINGER GC -11 (Oosthuizen 65, Grace 67, Schwartzel 69, Burmester 72: Rd. 2 score: -11)

6. CLEEKS GOLF CLUB -9 (Kaymer 67, Meronk 68, Bland 70, Kjettrup 71: Rd. 2 score: -8)

7. RANGEGOATS GC -8 (Watson 65, Campbell 73, Schniederjans 73, Uihlein 74: Rd. 2 score: +1)

8. LEGION XIII -5 (Hatton 68, Rahm 68, McKibbin 70, Surratt 70: Rd. 2 score: -8)

T9. HYFLYERS GC E (Mickelson 68, Steele 69, Tringale 71, Ogletree 72: Rd. 2 score: -4)

T9. IRON HEADS GC E (Jang 69, Na 69, Lee 72, Kozuma 73: Rd. 2 score: -1)

11. FIREBALLS GC +4 (Masaveu 68, Ancer 70, Garcia 72, Ballester 73: Rd. 2 score: -1)

12. RIPPER GC +8 (Smith 70, Leishman 71, Herbert 73, Jones 75: Rd. 2 score: +5)

13. MAJESTICKS GC +12 (Horsfield 67, Stenson 69, Westwood 72, Poulter 76: Rd. 2 score: E)

Wild Cards: Kim 72, C. Lee 76

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf .

